Maybe you caught the recent appearance of comic Adam Conover on CNN regarding the Writers Guild of America strike, when he called attention to how much CEOs of big media companies make compared to the writers who are essential to the shows their companies produce and profit from.
Conover said David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery — CNN’s parent company, Conover pointed out — made $250 million last year. Turns out Conover was wrong. Zaslav made that quarter of a billion in 2021; he made just $39 million in 2022. Hard times.
But Conover’s point that media giants pleading poverty for why they pay little to writers still holds water.
Conover was the right person to deliver this on CNN because he has been doing this kind of thing for a while. His show “Adam Ruins Everything” ran from 2015 through 2019 on TruTV, and you can check out pithy segments on YouTube. The show aimed to debunk common misconceptions on everything from tipping to why hospitals are so expensive.
Conover continues his comedic delivery of takedowns of serious matters with his own YouTube channel. His segment “Why There’s No Such Thing as a Good Billionaire” is a prime example. While it’s 20 minutes long, it does a lot of work that news organizations, such as NPR and The New York Times, failed to do when reporting on Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard donating the company to fight climate change.
There was a lot of back clapping for Chouinard in those reports. Conover argued the donation also means Chouinard was able to skip on paying a billion dollars in taxes. Talk about being green.
Conover can make you laugh and at the same time make you think and come away with some different perspectives.
