People like Star Wars for different reasons. For me, I love the pastiche of cinematic western, fantasy, World War II and its deep interest in mythological patterns and psychological archetypes for its characters.
In the 1970s, Star Wars creator George Lucas was an experimental filmmaker and it’s interesting to see patterns in his early work — i.e. great sound design, excellent composition for his photography and an emphasis on fast speed and kinetic energy for action sequences. His early films, “THX 1138”, “American Graffiti” and the original “Star Wars: A New Hope” all feature these elements and a protagonist undergoing a transformation of some kind.
As a lifelong Star Wars and George Lucas fan, “The Mandalorian” show, streaming on Disney+, is a pure pleasure to devour. With its homages to Sergio Leone spaghetti westerns and samurai movies like “Lone Wolf and Cub,” it’s just a masterfully executed show that fully captures the vibe of the original movies from the ‘70s and ‘80s, that the newer films simply did not.
Lucas wasn’t completely involved in the show — he sold Star Wars to Disney in 2012. But a hand-picked apprentice of his from before the sale, “Clone Wars” showrunner Dave Filoni, is a faithful Star Wars fan, Lucas acolyte and now the likely successor for top creative director for Star Wars moving forward. Filoni, who comes from an animation background, worked closely with Lucas on getting the mythology and vibe of Star Wars right for the “Clone Wars” Star Wars series, which was guided directly with input from Lucas from the late 2000s to the early 2010s.
After the sale, Filoni brought his expertise to run an animated cable series for Disney called “Star Wars Rebels” (2014-2018), which also takes place in the Star Wars universe and shares some of the same characters from the original series.
With the introduction of Disney’s streaming service in late 2019, Filoni joined forces with “Iron Man” director John Favreau to create “The Mandalorian” series. Filoni and Favreau, who was a voice on “Clone Wars,” simply understand Star Wars from the fan perspective. It’s a show made for fans by fans, and fan consensus has been clear the past several years that the pair should be made top creative executives when it comes to Star Wars moving forward.
That looks to be the case, with Filoni finally bringing his animated characters from “Rebels” and “Clone Wars” to live action in the new “Ahsoka” series streaming soon and a movie called “Heir to the Empire” in the offing, utilizing fan favorite character Grand Admiral Thrawn, who features in “Rebels” and popular Star Wars sequel novels from the 1990s.
It’s an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan.
