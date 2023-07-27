I am currently very into the “Gulag Archipelago” by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.
Granted, I’ve been “reading” it for the past year but have now set time aside to read the book. Solzhenitsyn, a Gulag survivor himself, details the horrors that the citizens of the Soviet Union found themselves subjected to every day. They would lie awake at night, hearing boots stomping up the stairwell of their apartment buildings, pounding on the doors of their neighbors, simply waiting for a knock by the NKVD every night.
After being taken into custody the citizens would be subjected to various methods of torture to extract confessions to crimes they had never committed. The officers and agents of the NKVD, according to Solzhenitsyn, had quotas for the number of people they had to arrest and send to the forced labor camps (the gulags).
Those arrested and sent to these camps would be subjected to train cars going through the frozen wastes of Siberia that had no heating — many would die on these trips. The prisoners would be abused by NKVD officers, beaten to a pulp and tortured when in the Gulags simply for the enjoyment of said officers.
I’ve thus far not gotten much further into the book, but I cannot recommend it enough for anyone that is trying to learn more about the Soviet Union, the horrors of communism, or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.