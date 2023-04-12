Winter camping with boys aged three to nine without tents might, under some circumstances, be considered child abuse.
But for the Outdoor Boys YouTube channel, that’s just another Saturday’s video fare. Their dad, an experienced woodsman and craftsman, has the training and gear to keep them warm and safe.
Luke Nichols and his sons Tommy, Nate and Jacob are the Outdoor Boys. Their building, camping, fishing, hunting, metal-working and Nerf-fighting adventures occur around the U.S., to include survival in Alaskan winters.
The channel boasts 2.88 million subscribers, featuring 368 videos so far.
Its most popular video, “2 Story LEGO FORT Nerf Battle — Parents vs Kids” from three years ago attracted a reported 40 million viewers. The second most popular video is “5 Days Fishing & Camping in Swamp — Catch & Cook Frogs, Gar, Crabs, Catfish & Buffalo,” from two years ago with 31 million views.
The number three segment, with 28 million views, from a year ago, is “Survival Camping 9ft/3m Under Snow — Giant Winter Bushcraft Shelter and Quinzee.” The latter structure is a hollowed-out big snow pile.
The fourth most popular Outdoor Boys video also verges on child abuse. Luke posted the embarrassing video, “Epic Bike Crash — Tommy’s Balance Bike FAIL!”, five years ago. It has garnered 23 million views.
“Winter Survival Camping with 4 yr old in Alaska — Primitive Survival Shelter” is currently the fifth-place episode.
Weapons metallurgy videos are less popular, but “Forging Fishing Spears + Hunting Snakeheads in Swamp — Forging Fishing Catch & Cook Challenge” racked up 6.8 million views.
Building more elaborate structures, such as log cabins, have also been well-received.
