HAINES — The Grande Ronde Symphony Association is changing gears for the final concert in its 2023 Chamber Series by presenting Whisky for Breakfast, a bluegrass and old-time musical group from Pendleton.
The performance is Friday, June 16, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Haines United Methodist Church. Seating is limited. Tickets are $10 for adults or $1 students and available at GrandeRondeSymphony.org/Boxoffice, Direct Music Source in La Grande and Betty’s Books in Baker City.
Special pricing is available for families and groups. Ask about “Grace Notes” by emailing grsymphony2@gmail.com.
“This is a fitting end to our Chamber and Small Ensemble concerts for the season in that we set out to showcase a variety of musical styles in often unique and historical settings and celebrate the excellent diversity of talent found in the greater region,” said Alice Trindle, GRSA president. “This group truly brings us full circle from our choral music in the March concert with the LHS and BHS choirs, to the organ and piano tunes in May with Gretchen Longwell, and now concluding with the flare of bluegrass in June.”
Whisky for Breakfast band members individually have their roots in classical musical training, but their performances feature many different styles. Violinist Emily Muller-Cary started her bluegrass career with the band Blue Pass, which was featured on National Public Radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Muller’s family has direct ties to the Grande Ronde Symphony with both of her parents playing in the orchestra when they attended Eastern Oregon University.
The group is known for their twin fiddle sound and vocal harmonies that engage listeners of all ages, Trindle said, and three of the members are currently educators in the public school system.
“This Chamber Series concert is in memory of Mr. Gene Rose, a musical enthusiast and member of the Haines United Methodist Church,” Trindle said. “He would have laughed at the irony of having a group named Whisky for Breakfast performing in his little historic church.”
