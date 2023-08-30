LA GRANDE — Side A Brewing continues the summer concert series for one more weekend.
Mike Coykendall takes the stage on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m.
Raised in rural Norwich, Kansas, Coykendall’s been playing music ever since high school. Through the years, he toured with other bands as well as playing solo shows — he plays drums, guitar and bass.
These days, he’s mostly solo from his home base in Portland.
“And pick up a few bits and pieces with other artists,” he said.
His shows feature original songs, as well as covers that span the 1940s to the 1980s.
“I’m almost 60 — I’ve had a lot of years to absorb influences,” he said.
As for his show, he doesn’t really make a plan ahead of time.
“I tailor it to what I’m feeling at the moment,” he said. “I have a couple hundred songs to draw from.”
Saturday
On Saturday, Sept. 2, Leadbetter & Moore plays at Side A, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Leadbetter Band was born in 2017, featuring Eric Leadbetter’s original songs. Their music vibe is vast — from a vintage rock sound with heavy/light jam sections to a unique contemporary eclectic melting pot of songwriting styles.
The band features Aaron Moore on bass and vocals and Leadbetter on guitar and vocals.
