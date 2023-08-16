LA GRANDE — Two nights of country music are coming to La Grande for the annual Eastern Oregon Country Music Festival, happening Aug. 25 and 26 at the Union County Fairgrounds, 3604 N. Second St.
The music starts at 6 p.m. each night. Tickets are $60 per night, and can be purchased at eocountrymusicfest.com. Admission is free for children age 12 and younger with proof of age.
“We’re bringing something to Union County,” said organizer Amanda Hampton. “So many people travel to concerts. It’ll be a lot of fun.”
The festival is supported by sponsors and ticket sales.
The lineup
Friday, Aug. 25, features Doug Stone, Randy Woody and Aaron LaCombe.
Saturday, Aug. 26, brings Confederate Railroad, Wade Aylett and Tony Buckman and the Miscreants.
Truck show
The weekend also brings the second annual Odie Hudson Memorial Truck Show.
This event is in conjunction with the Eastern Oregon Country Music Festival, and a concert ticket is required to tour the show.
Trucks will arrive throughout the day Friday, and awards will be announced Saturday during the music.
Judges will be chosen from the music entertainment and can include any or all of the listed musicians.
Registration for the show is $125 in advance through eocountrymusicfest.com, or $150 on the day of the event. For information, email amanda@eocountrymusicfest.com.
Vendors
Food vendors and merchandise will be available for purchase Friday and Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
