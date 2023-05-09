ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance concludes the 17th season of Tunesmith Night on Saturday, May 13 at the Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St.
The concert features Calico Bones, Cooper Trail and Nevada Sowle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. No food or drink service provided, but attendees can bring their own.
Tunesmith Night is designed for songwriters to share their original work in a round-robin format.
Calico Bones
Calico Bones is a folk, indie, Americana sister act from Wallowa. This duo is known for their tight harmonies, rhythmic instrumentation and variety. Finding inspiration in multiple genres makes for a unique sound. Their style can range from soft, melancholy vocalizing to belting at the top of their lungs and everything in between. Having music in the family that goes back generations has had a profound impact on pursuing their art. Based out of Walla Walla, these ladies are working on their second album and you can find them touring the Pacific Northwest.
Cooper Trail
Cooper Trail spends most of his time musically as the leader of the band Desolation Horse. They make guitar-driven music rooted in pop. Alternately based out of Idaho and Oregon, the band has put out two full length albums since 2020, with their next effort due for release on American Standard Time in 2023.
Nevada Sowle
From Northern Idaho, Nevado Sowle is “constantly seeking to find new tones both acoustic and electronic, unique yet familiar.”
Sowle’s catalogue fits most snuggly into the category of pop. Having spent the past few years recording and touring the west coast with acts like Bart Budwig, Desolation Horse, MAITA, Joseph Hein and An American Forrest, Sowle has found time to develop a style that will help define the sound and style of the Pacific Northwest.
