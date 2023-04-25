HERMISTON — Young musicians who placed first in their category at a March 5 competition will share their musical talents at a concert on Saturday, April 29 at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395.
The music starts at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The Young Artists Competition was held by the Inland Northwest Musicians and sponsored by the Hermiston Kiwanis Club. Coordinated by orchestra concertmaster Alice Massey, 11 young artists in four different age categories came from a large geographical area to perform on their violins, cellos and piano. The competition was adjudicated by Patty Robertson, Phillip Simpson and R. Lee Friese.
In the Young Adult Division, four students from Walla Walla University under the instruction of Dr. Christine Janis each performed vocal selections for soprano, tenor and baritone.
The winners in each category were presented with a $200 cash prize, and five of those who performed were selected to join the Inland Northwest Orchestra in the April 29 concert. Those who will be performing will receive an additional $100 each.
Violinist Susannah McConnell, performing the “First Movement of Concerto in A minor” by J.S. Bach, won the elementary division. In the junior division, performing the “First Movement of Concerto in G major” by W.A. Mozart, violinist Eden Roskelley was the winner.
Cellist Ryan Sorensen was the senior division winner, performing Schelomo: Rhapsodie Hebraique by Ernest Bloch. Also, in the senior division and receiving an honorable mention with an invitation to perform with the orchestra, was pianist Karissa Nakamura, who performed the “First Movement of Concerto No. 2 in G minor” by Camille Saint-Saens.
The winner of the Young Adult Division was soprano Heidi Kissinger, who performed Vedrai Carino from the opera “Don Giovanni” by W.A. Mozart.
Rounding out the concert on April 29 will be two pieces performed by the orchestra.
Procession of the Nobles by Nicholas Rimsky-Korsakov from the opera “Mlada” features a brass section and full orchestra. According to a press release, the history of this piece dates to the season of 1869-1870, when the director of the Imperial Theater in St. Petersburg conceived the idea of staging an elaborate opera ballet based on a subject from Slavic mythology. For this work, to be known as “Mlada,” he commissioned music from the Russian school of composition. The project was never realized, however, and most of the music which the composers had written found its way into other of their works. Not until 20 years later did Rimsky-Korsakov decide to use the subject for an opera ballet of his own.
Also on the program is “Carmen Suite No. 1” by Georges Bizet. Bizet wrote this famous opera toward the end of his life. The plot — a gypsy woman who seduces a soldier, joins a smuggler band in the mountains, falls in love with a toréador (bullfighter) and is finally murdered by her rejected soldier — was not a success, and he died just three months after the premiere.
About the orchestraFounded in 1999, Inland Northwest Musicians is comprised of volunteer musicians from throughout Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. R. Lee Friese has been the music director and conductor for the organization since its inception. Phillip Simpson joined the artistic staff in the summer of 2022 as the associate conductor.
The performance ensembles include the Inland Northwest Orchestra, Inland Northwest Chorale and Willow Creek Symphony, all of whom present concerts throughout the region in communities of all sizes. In addition to the performance ensembles, Inland Northwest Musicians are providing strings instruction classes in Ukiah and Hermiston.
There is no admission charge for any of the concerts presented by Inland Northwest Musicians, but the program is funded by corporate sponsors, grants, local concert sponsorships and individual donations. This season sponsors include the Good Shepherd Health Foundation, Oregon Arts Commission, Wallowa Valley Networks, Wallowa’s Futures Foundation, Blue Mt. Community Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation, Amazon Web Services, Hermiston Kiwanis Club, Herbert A. Templeman Foundation, Pacific Power Foundation, Umatilla and Morrow County Cultural Coalition through the Oregon Cultural Trust, and funding from Morrow County Unified Recreation District.
For more information, visit inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
