PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony has announced its concert season for 2023-2024.
“Under the direction of Maestro Beau Benson, who is known for his visionary approach and masterful interpretation, the symphony promises a season filled with captivating performances, innovative programming, and unforgettable musical experiences,” said J.D. Kindle, OES executive director.
The season begins Sunday, Nov. 5, at Pendleton’s municipal concert hall, the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave. The concert will feature Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite,” Smetana’s “Die Moldau” and modern American female composer Radie Britain’s “Cactus Rhapsody.” Additionally, a special piece will be performed in collaboration with the OES Youth Orchestra.
Following the fall concert, the symphony will present its annual Holiday Music Festival on Sunday, Dec. 10.
“This festive event will be a highlight of the season, as it marks the first full performance by the OES Chorale since the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kindle said.
Led by Chorale Conductor Steve Muller and Assistant Conductor Zach Banks, the Chorale will perform Handel’s “The Messiah.” Community singers are encouraged to join the chorale, which will begin rehearsals on Monday, Sept. 18.
For OES’s Spring Concert on Sunday, March 10, guest soloist and pianist Eldred Marshall will join OES to perform Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4.”
“Marshall’s virtuosity and musical sensitivity will shine as he presents this masterpiece, enthralling the audience with his remarkable talent,” Kindle said.
On Saturday, April 13, the symphony will host its annual Chamber Music Festival in the Vert Club Room, 345 SW Fourth St., to showcase a variety of chamber ensembles. Audiences will be treated to an evening of performances, as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres provided by the OES board of directors.
The season will conclude Sunday, June 9, with a performance of John Williams’s “Harry Potter Suite.” Inspired by the iconic film series, the “Harry Potter Suite” showcases Williams’ talent for creating enchanting and memorable melodies.
In addition, the Summer Concert will feature Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and Debussy’s masterpiece “La mer.”
In addition to the main season performances, the OES Youth Orchestra will present two free concerts on Jan. 25 and May 16, both at the Vert Auditorium, under the director of Banks, OES education director.
For more information, visit www.OregonEastSymphony.org or call the OES office at 541-276-0320. Follow OES on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the upcoming season.
