BAKER CITY — Brady Goss grew up listening to his family’s music, and those tunes still influence his performances today.
“Jerry Lee Lewis was my dad’s favorite artist,” Goss said.
Goss liked him, too.
“He’s a great performer and musician. There haven’t been many like him at all,” he said.
Goss grew up in Wallowa where, around age 4, he reached up to try and play his dad’s piano. He learned to play by ear — but did later take piano lessons — and began developing his rock ‘n’ roll style while channeling Lewis, The Eagles, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Eric Clapton, Hank Williams and more.
He started touring when he was 17.
He’s now 33.
He plays several gigs a year in Eastern Oregon, and on Sunday, June 25, he’s coming to Baker City for the Powder River Music Revue.
The show runs from 4-6 p.m. in Geiser-Pollman Park. Attendance is free, although raffle tickets are sold ($5 each or five for $20) to help support the music series, which runs every Sunday through August.
Goss plays a variety of covers and originals, from rock ‘n’ roll to country to jazz. He’s currently working on a new blues album, as well as performing around Oregon and closer to his home in West Linn.
“It’s busy again,” he said. “Word of mouth always keeps me busy.”
Goss has released four albums. The first was a 2008 home studio project recorded in Enterprise, and two more studio albums were recorded in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2010 and 2012 with the Jerry Lee Lewis backing band.
His most recent release was a live album recorded with his Portland-based band on stage at the Pendleton Round-Up in 2015.
To learn more, visit bradygoss.com or follow him on Facebook.
