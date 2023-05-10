Seth and Desiree Brown are in Eastern Oregon for a couple months, which is quite a stint for this duo who normally tour their music year-round across the country.
This month they will play shows in four cities:
- May 12, 7 p.m.: Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington St., La Grande.
- May 13, 6 p.m.: Wild Bills, 105 N. Main St., Halfway.
- May 19, 8 p.m.: Stubborn Mule Saloon & Steakhouse, 104 S. Main St., Joseph.
- May 20, 7:30 p.m.: The Ison House Bed and Brew, 1790 Washington Ave., Baker City.
Admission is free for all performances.
Seth Brown says he’s always played music but made it a career about four years ago.
The two met in Nashville, where Desiree had moved with her sister in 2010.
“I knew I did not want to marry a musician,” she said in a recent interview.
The reason, she said, was because most musicians spend months on the road away from their families. When she met Seth, he was playing music but wasn’t a full-time musician.
They left Nashville in 2016 and settled in Central Oregon. But then they sold everything and hit the road to explore a life of playing music.
“We’ve always done this together,” Seth said.
They’ve been married for eight years, and on the road for four. Desiree handled the merchandise table while Seth performed his original songs.
“We’re trying to bring good music to good people,” Seth said.
About a year ago he convinced to her try percussion — first a box drum, then shakers and a tambourine. Then she added vocals. His solo act became a duo.
“Our banter and interaction has enhanced the shows,” Seth said.
They’ve logged about 400 shows over the last four years. Also, Desiree recently published “Desy’s Diaries: Awakening to the Alternative” and she’ll sometimes read excerpts during a show, to go along with the music.
To learn more about the music, visit sethbrownentertainment.com. To find a copy of her book, visit desysdiaries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.