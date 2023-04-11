PENDLETON — Chinese piano prodigy Yang Gao will be the featured performer of the Oregon East Symphony’s Chamber Music Festival on Saturday, April 22, 6:30 p.m. in the Vert Clubroom, 345 SW Fourth St.
The Chamber Music Festival is an annual OES season concert event with limited tickets. Musical performances are accompanied by a spread of wine and hors d’oeuvres provided by OES’s volunteer board of directors.
Tickets for the Chamber Music Festival are $30 per person and can be purchased online at www.oregoneastsymphony.org or by calling the OES office at 541-276-0302.
About Gao
Brought to Pendleton courtesy of Portland Piano International’s Rising Stars program, Gao will perform Clara Schumann’s “Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17” with Viet Block (violin) and Zach Banks (cello). He will also perform a free solo recital at the Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. in Pendleton, at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
According to a press release, Gao began studying piano at age four and gave his first recital at the age of 10. He was born in Dalian, China.
In this 2022-2023 season, he been featured in the Rising Star Series at Portland Piano International and on WQXR Classical Music Radio Station. Later this season, he will also be featured as a soloist for the Mannes Sound Festival Finale Concert at Weill Recital Hall in Carnegie Hall.
He has appeared across the United States in venues such as Werner Recital Hall in Cincinnati; Dana Auditorium in Greensboro; and Bohemian National Hall, German Consulate General New York, and Weill Recital Hall in Carnegie Hall in New York City.
He received his bachelor’s in piano performance from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music under Awadagin Pratt. Gao is currently pursuing his master’s in piano performance at the Mannes School of Music with Vladimir Feltsman.
Additional performances at the Chamber Music Festival include Beethoven’s “Sonata in A major, Op. 30 No. 1” performed by Dr. James Cook (piano) and OES Concertmaster Lisa Robertson (violin), Arthur Honegger’s “Sonatine for Violin and Cello” performed by Tatiana Kolchanova (violin) and Annie Harkey-Power (cello), and the aria “Habanera” from Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen” sung by Alexis McCarthy (soprano).
