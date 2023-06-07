BAKER CITY — The Inland Northwest Musicians will present a patriotic and pops concert on Sunday, June 11, to begin the Powder River Music Revue summer concert series.
The show, under the direction of R. Lee Friese, starts at 4 p.m. in Geiser-Pollman Park. Admission is free, and donations will go to the Powder River Music Revue for its ongoing concert series.
This performance is the final concert of the 2022-23 season for the Inland Northwest Orchestra and Chorale. There will be approximately 75 musicians participating in this concert.
The upcoming 2023-24 season will be celebrated throughout the next year marking 25 years. It will culminate in June 2024 with a 25-year anniversary concert.
Orchestral selections will include a patriotic tribute giving recognition to those who have served in all branches of the military with a piece arranged by Bob Lowden titled “Armed Forces Salute” featuring the official songs of the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Air Force and Navy.
Also to be performed is a “James Bond Medley” arranged by Victor Lopez, “The Best of the Beatles” arranged by Calvin Custer, “Bess You Is My Woman” from the opera/play Porgy & Bess by George and Ira Gershwin, selections from “American Suite” by Antonin Dvorak, and a few other orchestral pieces.
Chorale selections include a wide range of songs such as “The Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie” by Paul Williams, “What a Wonderful World” by George David Weiss and Bob Thiele, “Red River Valley” arranged by Roger Emerson, “Come Rain or Come Shine” by Johnny Mercer and Harold Arlen, and other songs celebrating the country’s heritage.
The orchestra and chorale will combine to perform “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s my Brother” by Bobby Russell and Bobby Scott. The song was inspired from the motto for Boys Town, a community formed in 1917 by a Catholic priest named Father Edward Flanagan. Located in Omaha, Nebraska, it was a place where troubled or homeless boys could come for help.
In 1941, Father Flanagan was looking at a magazine called The Messenger when he came across a drawing of a boy carrying a younger boy on his back, with the caption, “He ain’t heavy Mr., he’s my brother.” Father Flanagan thought the image and phrase captured the spirit of Boys Town, so he got permission and commissioned a statue of the drawing with the inscription, “He ain’t heavy Father, he’s my brother.” The statue and phrase became the logo for Boys Town.
In 1979, girls were allowed and the name was eventually changed to Girls And Boys Town. The logo was updated with a drawing of a girl carrying a younger girl.
