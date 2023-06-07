ENTERPRISE — Tylor and the Train Robbers bring their hard-driving country/southern rock to the OK Theatre stage Thursday, June 15.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Lyle Witherrite opens at 7 p.m., followed by main act at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available for $15 on eventbrite.com and $20 at the ticket office.
Despite their distinct sound that reverberates the Nashville scene of the 1970s as well as the alt country trend of the last three decades, lead man Tylor Ketchum grew up in Helix and supplemented his early music career working at Keystone RV in Pendleton.
“I was doing music on the weekends for four or five years before I moved to Boise and put a band together,” Ketchum said, the front man and lyricist for “Tylor and the Train Robbers.”
Raised on a steady diet of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Dolly Parton, Ketchum said his mother taught his brothers and him how to play and sing. It was a family affair — she learned guitar chords from her brother on an instrument he gave her.
“At family get-togethers and barbecues we would all jam and play music together,” Ketchum said.
His brothers are younger and Ketchum said he had to wait until Jason Bushman, who plays bass, and Tommy Bushman, who plays drums, graduated from high school to move to Boise and join the band. Rounding out the group is Ketchum’s father-in-law, Johnny “Shoes” Pisano on lead guitar and family friend Rider Soran brings the essential sound of the steel guitar.
Ketchum said he was attracted to Boise’s country music scene that had influences like “Famous Motel Cowboys” with Pinto Bennett as far as back as the 1960s and ‘70s. He said not only were there a lot of venues to play in the Boise area, but it is a great launching pad to tour the country.
While Ketchum was raised on classic country, his contemporaries are bands like “Reckless Kelly” and “Nicky and the Motorcars” — acts that have drawn big crowds in Wallowa County.
In fact, the band’s latest album, “Non-Typical Find,” is their third independently released studio album and marks their first project with producer Cody Braun of “Reckless Kelly.”
One more band caught up in the music venue shut-downs across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ketchum said the release of their album “Non-Typical Find” was put on hold until 2021.
“We recorded it in 2020 and then we sat on it before we knew we could go on tour,” Ketchum said.
While they waited for the world to re-open, the band took advantage of social media and the Internet.
“We did a lot of live sessions on Facebook from home and sold merch on line,” Ketchum said. “Basically we took everything and put it online, including a behind the scenes making of the album. We had to get creative in that way and we were able to make it through, luckily.”
Now that venues are fully re-opened and live shows rapidly sell out, Ketchum said they play about 200 shows a year.
“We generally work Thursday through Sunday all the time — in Boise or on the road,” Ketchum said.
The band has three albums and a fourth one in the making, recorded at Yellow Dog Studios in Wimberely, Texas, and engineered by Adam Odor, engineer for “Mike and the Moonpies.”
“When we come to Enterprise, we’ll play a handful of new tunes from the upcoming album — some we are still figuring out,” Ketchum said.
The band’s stop in Enterprise at the OK Theatre is during a tour of Montana, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Utah. In October they will tour Texas and the Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.