MORROW COUNTY — A variety of genres are featured as Music in the Parks returns to North Morrow County.
The free summer concerts alternate each Monday, 7 p.m. at the marina parks in Boardman, 1 NE Marine Drive, and Irrigon, 430 NE Eighth St. The season begins June 12 and runs through Aug. 14.
In case of inclement weather, the shows will go on with a change of venue — at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road in Boardman and Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane in Irrigon.
June 12: Brass Fire Band (Boardman)Their performances sizzle with blues, soul, funk, jazz and rock. The regional ensemble features saxophones, trumpets, trombone, piano, bass, guitar and drums. Get ready to get down as they play everything from the Big Band era to rock from the 1970s and ’80s. (Also July 17 in Irrigon).
June 19: Estilo Diferente (Irrigon)Founded in 2019 by three teenage friends, the trio’s name translates as “different style.” And they illustrate this by performing a variety of musical styles, including norteño, sierreño, indie sierreño, corridos and romanticas. (Also Aug. 7 in Boardman).
June 26: Bram Brata (Boardman)Derived from Trinidadian slang, their name means “an unexpected party.” And spontaneous dancing often occurs during performances. As part of the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association, their varied repertoire includes Caribbean, jazz, popular and even classical music.
July 3: The Wasteland Kings (Irrigon)This La Grande-based band has been offering up an Americana sound with a unique twist since 2008. They cite influences such as Muddy Waters, Steve Earle, The Rolling Stones and Townes Van Zandt.
July 10: Brady Goss (Boardman)Great balls of fire — a keyboard wizard with Wallowa County roots, you can’t miss the influences of Jerry Lee Lewis. Featuring energetic and electrifying performances, his piano prowess is matched by soulful vocals.
July 24: One Trick Pony (Boardman)The evening features covers of Paul Simon’s solo hits and the sounds of the folk duo Simon & Garfunkel. And it won’t be “The Sound of Silence,” as the audience can join in during some spirited singalongs.
July 31: Calico Bones (Irrigon)A sister act, the duo offers a folk, indie and Americana sound with tight harmonies and rhythmic instrumentation. They range from soft, melancholy vocalizations to belting at the top of their lungs — and everything in between.
Aug. 14: Cruise Control (Irrigon)This Tri-Cities band revs up with a hard-drivin’ rock ‘n’ roll sound and softer melodies. They crank out tunes from the 1950s through the ’80s. Get geared up for toe tapping, dancing or singing along.
People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Also, attendees may bring a picnic and beverages to enjoy while listening to the music. For more information, search www.facebook.com/boardman-irrigon.
