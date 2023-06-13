LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — Melissa Ruth tours into Eastern Oregon this weekend for two shows — Friday, June 16 at Side A Brewing in La Grande and Saturday, June 17 at Terminal Gravity in Enterprise.
She grew up in rural British Columbia where music was always part of her life.
“We didn’t have much, but my parents prioritized music,” she said.
She took piano lessons, practicing with “a piece of paper with a keyboard on it.”
She later picked up the guitar and started writing songs at 16.
Her training was classical, but her style tends to be Americana and blues.
“I was going crazy with just classical. I wanted something with no rules,” she said.
She tours with her husband, Johnny Leal, who she met while attending Humboldt State University in northern California. She teaches band and choir in Sutherlin, near Roseburg.
“We save our travel for the summer time, spring break, winter break,” she said.
Although their music used to take them to New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and more, this year she said they are staying on the west coast — Eastern Oregon, California and southern Oregon.
They are planning a big tour for 2024.
Her most recent album, titled “Bones,” is out now.
“This album is something I’m excited about and proud of,” she said.
For details, visit melissaruthmusic.com/music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.