BAKER CITY — RFK Heise is 25 years into the music business, fulfilling a dream that started long ago when his grandpa gave him a drum kit.
He was four.
“I’ve spent my who life doing it,” he said. “It’s been my main goal.”
Heise is the founder of Last Giant, the band playing Saturday, Aug. 5, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St.
“We’re all about the high energy — bringing the party, bringing the rock and roll,” he said.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Thunder Pumper will also be part of the show, and have a record release party.
Tickets are $12 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $18 at the door.
Last Giant is based in Portland. Heise was a member of a different band, System and Station, from 1998 to 2013.
“I toured all over the place with that band,” he said.
Heise began his own project in 2014.
“For the first album, I played all the instruments,” he said. “I didn’t even have a band at that point.”
He does now — Heise is joined by drummer Matt Wiles (who answered a Craigslist ad) and bassist Palmer Cloud. They’ve been to Baker City before to play shows at the Lone Pine Cafe and Main Event.
They toured Last Giant’s first album in 2015, then released albums in 2017 and 2020.
“We were finishing demos right as the pandemic hit,” Heise said.
Now they’re touring their new album, “Monuments.”
“It took us two years to get everything done,” he said. “We’re all pretty proud of the record.”
This is their first tour since 2019.
“Everybody wants to be out on the road,” he said.
