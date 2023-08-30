LA GRANDE — Portland band Last Giant is touring their latest album, “Monuments,” and they’re rolling into town Friday, Sept. 1, to play a show at HQ, 112 Depot St.
The music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance at lagrandehq.com/tickets or $12 at the door.
This is the band’s fourth full-length album.
Beginning in 2014 after playing with System and Station (1998-2013), Last Giant is comprised of frontman RFK Heise (vocals, guitar, keys), Palmer Cloud (bass), and Matt Willes (drums).
Last Giant has toured the U.S. extensively and been featured in film and television, as well as shows including Mike Watt’s “The Watt from Pedro” and Allen Epley’s “Third Gear Scratch.” Last Giant’s video for “Captain my Captain” was the winner of MTV’s indie video award with more than 70,000 votes and they were a featured artist on MTV2.
Personal tragedy paused Last Giant in early 2021, but Heise continued to write songs. The band reconvened in the spring of 2022 and began work on “Monuments.”
Recording started in August 2022 — and became a five-month process (on the first day, the mixing console blew up).
Albums
Last Giant released albums in 2015, 2017 and 2020. Now, with “Monuments,” the band is back on the road for the first tour since 2019.
They played in Baker City on Aug. 5. After the HQ show, Last Giant heads to Boise.
For more information, or to check out their music, follow the band on Facebook or visit their website, lastgiantband.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.