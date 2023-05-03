EASTERN OREGON — The Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers have no county boundaries when it comes to playing music.
Their summer schedule takes them to Union, Irrigon, Stanfield, Joseph, Elgin, John Day and Baker City.
“It’s so much fun. The main purpose is to keep alive the old-time music,” said Melody Huitt, president of the Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers Association.
Huitt recently took over as president from Denny Langford, who served in that role for 28 years. Langford is still involved as the MC for shows — and is well-known for giving away prizes.
The music group started in 1968 as the Eastern Oregon Old-Time Fiddlers.
“They used to do contests everywhere,” Huitt said.
About 17 years ago, the association switched from contests to community shows.
“People love to come and dance,” Huitt said.
The association has directors in every county to organize shows in their own area. The musicians rotate through shows — Huitt said it depends on which ones people can fit into their schedule.
In addition to their evening shows, the association plans two longer events every summer — a campout at Emigrant Springs State Park and performances at the Grant County Fair in John Day.
“We play music for the whole week — it’s really fun,” Huitt said.
The group is all acoustic, and Huitt said those who don’t know the song can play backup or harmony.
“There’s always something to play,” she said. “There’s nothing written down — you play by ear.”
Association members receive a monthly publication titled “Rosin Dust,” which details news from each county and a schedule of shows. Anyone can be a member, whether as a musician or those who simply enjoy the music.
Memberships are $15 per household. To become a member, send payment to Joan Gray, 78671 Rudder Lane, Hermiston, OR 97838.
