BAKER CITY — Describing her teenage years as “a little wild,” KANGA says it was her mom’s insistence on finding an extracurricular activity that happened to set the course of her life.
At 15, she enrolled in an electronic music production class at a local community college.
“I had a knack for it,” she said.
Producing music remained a hobby as she completed college, then moved to Los Angeles where she began producing music for other people.
Then she tried an experiment.
“One day I put my vocals on one of my tracks,” she said. “It got a lot of traction online and that’s when my music and production came together.”
She just started on a new tour and will stop in Baker City to play on Sunday, May 28, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St.
The doors open at 6 p.m. DJ ANNA BEETZ opens the show at 6:45 p.m., followed by KANGA.
Tickets are $12 in advance at churchillbaker.com, or $18 at the door. Admission is free for age 15 and younger who come with a paid adult.
For her live shows, KANGA said she “breaks apart tracks” to lend her own voice.
“I take out certain elements that I want to try live,” she said. “I’m basically a one-woman show — I make a whole production out of it.”
She’s energetic, too.
“I also like jumping around and being crazy,” she said.
Since starting her adventure in 2014, she’s completed two long European tours. In the U.S., she tours about three months out of the year.
“I’m hoping to increase that with my new album,” she said. “I expect to be on the road a lot in 2024.”
That album is set to release later in 2023.
“This is the first album that showcases me as a singer-songwriter,” she said.
Her Baker City show will feature several unreleased songs.
To learn more, visit kangakult.com or follow KANGA on Facebook.
