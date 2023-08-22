ENTERPRISE — Juniper Jam, billed as the “sweetest little music festival in Eastern Oregon,” is happening Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds in Enterprise.
The festival, in its 13th year, is organized by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance.
The day of music starts at 11 a.m. and continues non-stop on two stages, all day, until about 10 p.m. Festival-goers will enjoy many styles of music, including folk, country, Americana, roots, rock and blues. Also onsite will be food and drink options, local artisan vendors and children’s activities.
Although the musical genres presented at Juniper Jam are varied, the common thread is original music — honoring the song and its writer, said Janis Carper, festival director.
The lineup
Here’s a rundown of this year’s lineup.
Portland party band The Quick & Easy Boys make their debut this year with their own festival-closing set, plus backing a set by festival veteran, Brad Parsons.
Other festival first-timers include bi-coastal indie soul group Mama Magnolia, Your Strange Companions with some swinging country/rockabilly from Portland, and high-energy swanky rock from San Francisco-based power trio Thrown-Out Bones.
Shadow Basket from San Juan Island, Washington, brings indie folk to the roster, and two groups from Boise will grace the stage — Blaze & Kelly with some folky country-rock and Americana/roots/rock from Michaela French.
With roots in Eastern Oregon, rock band Sons of Guns returns to Juniper Jam for the first time since 2011.
Opening the Tunesmith stage this year will be a songwriters-in-the-round set from Karyn Ann, Joel Chadd and Simone.
“Juniper Jam is Oregon’s only all-original music festival, and we’re looking forward to presenting another eclectic lineup of bands,” Carper said. “As always, we are very grateful to our sponsors and hard-working volunteers who make this event possible.”
Tickets
Tickets for Juniper Jam 2023 are $30 at the gate or $25 in advance at Joseph Hardware, The Bookloft and M. Crow, or online at juniperjam.com.
Kids ages 12 and younger get in free with a ticketed adult.
Gates open at 11 a.m., and there’s plenty of free parking around the fairgrounds area. Camping is available for $20 per night at the fairgrounds with a festival ticket — register online to camp. More information is available at juniperjam.com.
About
Juniper Jam is a fundraiser for the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, which has enriched Wallowa County and the greater Inland Northwest with music performances and music education since 2004.
