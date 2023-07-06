EMIGRANT SPRINGS — The Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers are heading to a week-long campout at Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area for lots of music — both informal and organized.
“We just jam all week long,” said Melody Huitt, president of the association.
She said about 50 from the fiddler group camp for the week, and rotate playing around the campsites.
“We’re open to people coming to jam with us — there’s always a jam happening somewhere,” she said.
For three of the nights, the musicians gather to present shows that are open to the public: 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 13, 14 and 15. Attendance is free.
“It’s an old-fashioned time,” Huitt said.
In addition to the live music, the shows coincide with Heritage Days at Emigrant Springs on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, several presenters will set up at the community building to share artifacts from the Oregon Trail, talk about local wildlife, and demonstrate woodcarving and blacksmithing skills.
Day visitors are welcome to these events — there is no day use fee. As for camping, half of the sites are reservable, and the other half are first come, first served.
Presenters needed
Brenda Garrick, a ranger at Emigrant Springs, said more presenters would be welcome for Heritage Days. Anyone interested is encouraged to call her at 541-962-5479.
About the park
Emigrant Springs preserves a site near the summit of the Blue Mountains where travelers on the Oregon Trail once replenished their water supplies. It is located between Pendleton and La Grande along Interstate 84.
Camping is open year-round (although the water is shut off from mid-October through mid-April except for the restroom/shower building and community building). The park features full-hookup sites, tent sites, rustic log cabins, one totem cabin, a group camp and a horse camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.