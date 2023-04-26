LA GRANDE — James Dean Kindle & His Country Combo will perform a multi-set concert at HQ, 112 Depot St., on Thursday, May 4.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the music starts at 8:30 p.m.
Advance tickets are $10 and available online at lagrandehq.com/tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door for $12.
Kindle is a singer-composer-musician born, raised and residing in Pendleton. As both a solo artist and with The Eastern Oregon Playboys and Swäwm Pass, Kindle has released several full-length albums and singles and performed in venues and festivals across the Pacific Northwest (Treefort, Jackalope Jamboree, Electric Fences) and internationally (Japan and Germany).
In 2022, he was one of many performing as Johnny Cash in the Elgin Opera House’s production of “Ring of Fire.” Earlier this year, his original instrumental compositions were featured in the KUOW/NPR podcast series Ghost Herd by Northwest Public Broadcasting journalist Anna King.
Kindle’s Country Combo — which plays country/Americana music incorporating a broad mixture of jazz and Latin influences — currently features Roger Conley (pedal steel), Aaron Engum (upright bass) and Tim Mustoe (drum kit).
When Kindle is not performing or recording, he serves as executive director of the Oregon East Symphony.
