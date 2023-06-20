PENDLETON — While some ticket options for Jackalope Jamboree are slim pickings at this point, people might be able to score some on the event website, during giveaways (check social media) and at the venue.
“Jackalope Jamboree is a community-inclusive event for music fans of all ages,” said Alexis Tedford, of Jackalope publicity. “This is the festival’s fifth year and there will be a wide array of Americana and country artists performing.”
The three-day music festival kicks off Thursday, June 22 with headliner Margo Price, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter. The gates open at 4 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, behind the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
The Friday night headliner is Ryan Bingham of “Yellowstone” fame, who will take the stage with The Texas Gentleman. The versatile singer-songwriter — who has raked in multiple awards for “Southside of Heaven” — plays Walker in the Paramount Network series.
A Jackalope favorite, Shane Smith and the Saints return as the Saturday night headliner for a fourth year. Festival organizers refer to them as “one of the best live bands out there.”
Co-organizer Rian Beach said an eclectic lineup of artists are featured during the festival. In addition, the Jamboree is partnering with The Rainbow Cafe for free after-parties each night at 209 S. Main St. Also, free shuttles are available.
The Thursday night event will be held inside the cafe. It features William Surly and The Barroom Gospel Band.
The Friday (Dusty Rust) and Saturday (Aaron McDonnell) night parties will be held outdoors in front of the cafe. In addition, Friday night and all day Saturday offers axe throwing and miniature golf near the outdoor stage on Main Street.
Also, a pair of pre-party events will be held in the convention center at 2 p.m. on Friday (Buffalo Kin and James Dean Kindle) and Saturday (Dirty Laundry and William Surly). Those events are open to ages 21 and older.
And Tedford said people can catch an exclusive reading from author Josh Crutchmer’s forthcoming book, “The Motel Cowboy Show.” He will appear at an all-ages pre-party on Saturday, 1 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St. A special guest will join him on stage and play a few songs.
Tickets range from $45 to $175 — and kids 12 and under are admitted free when accompanying an adult with a general admission ticket. For the full festival lineup and to purchase tickets, visit www.jackalopejamboree.com.
