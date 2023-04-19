PENDLETON — Award-winning pianist Yang Gao, who is part of Portland Piano International’s Rising Stars program, will give a free performance in Pearson Auditorium at at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
The performance will take place on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. Admission is free; however, seating is limited so the center recommends arriving early. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
“Yang Gao was born in Dalian, China. He began studying the piano at the age of four. Mr. Gao entered the Attached Middle School of Shenyang Conservatory of Music Dalian Campus in 2010, and studied with Professor Xiaoqiang Wang,” said Roberta Lavadour, PCA executive director.
Gao is very accomplished at the competitive level and has won the first prize of the Dalian Piano Competition, the Steinway Piano Competition in Northeast China, the West Lake International Music Festival Piano Competition, and the CCM Undergraduate Scholarship Competition.
“Having performers of this caliber visit our community is an amazing treat. We’re so thankful to Portland Piano International for allowing us to present recitals that are typically reserved for large urban venues,” Lavadour said.
Due to the partnership between Portland Piano International and the Oregon East Symphony, the art center is able to hold these free events that expose the Eastern Oregon area to talented artists from around the world like Gao.
“If you haven’t had a lot of exposure to classical music, coming to a recital might seem uncomfortable,” Lavadour said. “I can tell you that hearing the Rising Stars pianists perform is a truly transformative experience. The fact that admission is free makes it easy to give it a try.”
For more information call 541-278-9201 or visit pendletonarts.org.
