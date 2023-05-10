ENTERPRISE — The eighth-annual Hootenanny and Shoo-fly Pie Social returns as the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance’s spring fundraiser.
The event starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St.
Admission is $10. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
The theme of this year’s social is “Happy Trails” featuring an all-star cast of local performers in a variety of musical styles.
Performers featured at the Hootenanny include Jimmy Bivens, The Burns Family, Janis Carper, June Colony and Mike Straw, Amy Fairchild & Family, Ted Hays, The Local Yokels, Carolyn Lochert, MidLo, Sara Miller and Mike Hale, Nick Porter, Heidi Muller and Bob Webb, Laura Skovlin, Teresa Smergut, Trilby Shirley and Alyssa Werst Daggett.
This year’s event will also feature special guest emcee, Dan Maher. Maher was the host of Northwest Public Radio’s “Inland Folk” and a highly talented and entertaining performer.
Also included is, of course, pie.
Each year brings a variety of home-baked pies that attendees can sample for $1 per slice, and then vote for their favorite dessert. (Or bring your best pie and try to win a prize.)
There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
“Proceeds from the Hootenanny go directly to fund Music Alliance programs, so please come on out and show your support at this fun-filled, family-friendly event,” said Janis Carper, executive director.
To sign up to donate a homemade pie, call Carolyn Lochert at 541-398-1089.
For more information, please contact the Music Alliance at 541-426-3390 or email info@wvmusicalliance.org.
About WVMA
The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance is a non-profit corporation formed in the spring of 2004 by a small group of musicians and educators in Wallowa County.
The corporation fosters the growth of music communities in Wallowa County and throughout the rural inland Northwest, including Eastern Oregon, Eastern Washington, Idaho and western Montana.
WVMA programs include Tunesmith Night, Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp, the Courthouse Concert series, Juniper Jam and Music on the Mountaintop. The alliance also coordinates music for special events, such as art festivals. Learn more at wvmusicalliance.org.
