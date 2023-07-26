UNION — The Aaron Ball Band will headline the next Family Roots Brews & Blues event at Union City Park on Friday, July 28.
The evening activities begin at 5 p.m., and are organized by the Catherine Creek Community Center. The night features music, a beer garden and farmers market vendors.
The featured band has played off and on since 2016.
“The seed of the band really took off when Aaron lived in New Zealand,” said Jared Smith, one of the band members. “We have a pretty good fan base in New Zealand.”
The band started as a duo with Aaron Ball and David Bowman. Then Smith joined, after meeting the others through a mutual acquaintance.
“We got serious right before COVID,” Smith said.
Then, as with all other forms of entertainment, performances took a hiatus during the pandemic. But now, they are back on the road.
“(We’re) busier than we’ve ever been,” Ball said. “We’re booked pretty solid through the end of October.”
During the winter months, the band focuses more on recording than performing. They’ve released three albums, and have another one pending.
“We’re excited to get that out,” Smith said.
When talking about their sound, Smith said it is high-energy Americana and describes it as this: “Imagine Matchbox Twenty wanting to do southern rock.”
The band is based in Idaho, and this current tour is through Idaho, Oregon and Wyoming. They’ll return in late September to play at AJ’s Corner Brick Bar & Grill in Baker City.
Smith is the drummer, Ball plays guitar and handles vocals, and Bowman plays the keyboard.
