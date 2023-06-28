ENTERPRISE — Guitar aficionado Greg Koch brings hot licks and cool tunes to the OK Theatre July 6.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at www.eventbrite.com.
Along with his band, the Koch-Marshall Trio, comprised of his son Dylan Koch on drums and Hammond B3 organ specialist Toby Lee Marshall, music lovers will get to experience a tapestry of sounds that dips into jazz, blues and rock.
A lover of rock and blues from an early age, Koch said he got turned onto Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck by his brother’s record collection. Starting out on an acoustic guitar he bought with the money earned from a newspaper route, he said it wasn’t long before he went electric with a copy of a Lotus Les Paul.
“One summer I played along with the albums ‘Fresh Cream,’ Jeff Beck’s ‘Truth’ and ‘Hendrix in the West’ and then read about all of their different influences like BB King and Muddy Waters,” he said.
Growing up in Milwaukee, Koch said he was exposed to more blues musicians from a public radio show that played the greats like Howling Wolf and T-bone Walker.
“I wanted to connect the dots — where did these musicians get their different influences?” Koch said.
Besides the rock and blues music, Koch played in the jazz band and the orchestra pit band for school musicals. He even played mandolin in a bluegrass band. His love for music led to a scholarship to a music camp where he met Mike Irish, a professor at University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point.
“I wanted to advance a little more harmonically and I wanted to know how to play over changes and be able to write and read music in a professional setting and I knew he wasn’t going to be really hard core,” Koch said of Irish.
Besides learning the skills he sought at Stevens Point, Koch said he gained a new appreciation for his mother as a pianist.
“When I came home from school and Mom would start playing piano my sophisticated ears realized ‘Rosemary is pretty badass’ and I asked her, ‘What are the tunes you are playing?’ She said, ‘I just make it up as I go along.’”
University life was eclipsed by playing professionally, and Koch said he dropped out to pursue his career in the clubs in and around Milwaukee. Meanwhile, he was getting into some country influences like Jimmy Bryant, James Burton, Jerry Reed, Chet Atkins and Albert Lee.
“I was into finding out as much as I could and I knew from the time I was 12 or 13 what I was going to do for a living,” Koch said.
He ended up in a band with Susan Julian, a piano player and singer, and then toured with the Bodeans, a Milwaukee band, and opened for U2 in the late ‘80s.
“There was kind of a buzz about this gal and her band,” Koch said. “I stayed for a year and what that taught me about being a side man was that I wanted my own band.”
An early iteration of fronting a band, Koch said, was one that resembled Little Feat — a jam band with a lot of harmony. It wasn’t long before his music led him into a side project that became quite lucrative.
“At one point some guys from Fender Guitar saw me play and liked my tunes,” Koch said. “They asked if I would like to do clinics.”
Koch did clinics for Fender and played at showcases. Meanwhile, he started putting out albums like, “Strats Got Your Tongue,” in 1995, an instrumental work with Allman Brothers and Blues influences. He followed up with “Double Gristle,” with both live and studio recordings.
He worked for Fender for 15 years and was asked to be a full-time faculty member at McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul, Minnesota, where his son attended. Then he got another “big break” — playing top end, vintage guitars in videos produced for a music store in Louisville, Colorado.
“When the Wildwood thing started that brought more awareness to me as a player and a person,” Koch said. “I was putting out records and toured Europe with the band, but it was hard to get an agent in the states. Doing a livestream worked for reaching people.”
Koch said besides the two streams a week for Wildwood he was doing two or three more a week, two of them for Fishman Pickups.
“During COVID the amount of people who saw those vides was pretty immense, but it’s always been about the live thing and it got people coming out to see us,” Koch said. “The band has undeniable chemistry when people see it. After all these years all I want to do is go out and play.”
The Koch-Marshall Trio plays 99% original music, but they’ve made a couple covers “their own,” he said.
He doesn’t ascribe to a set list on stage, Koch said, and said everything he does is off the cuff.
“I like to keep things as fresh as possible — our shows are highly improvised,” Koch said. “You realize what tunes seem to magically bring the crowds — which ones hit the spot.”
