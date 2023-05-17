LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony celebrates the end of its 75th season with the spring concert theme “Show Tunes, Schumann & Saint-Saëns.”
Under the baton of conductor Zachary Banks, the orchestra will be playing pieces from well-known shows such as “The Sound of Music,” “Wicked” and “The Phantom of the Opera” on Wednesday, May 24, 7 p.m. at McKenzie Theatre at Eastern Oregon University.
Tickets are $12 adults, $10 seniors, $2 college students and $1 students. Purchase tickets at granderondesymphony.org, Direct Music Source in La Grande and Betty’s Books in Baker City. Special pricing is available for families and groups — ask about “Grace Notes” by emailing grsymphony2@gmail.com.
Featured artists include pianist Alice Mohlman and violinist Hannah Schafer, winners of the young and advanced student categories for the 2023 Concerto + Aria Competition.
“Annually the Grande Ronde Symphony offers opportunities for Pacific Northwest artists to compete for the opportunity to perform with the orchestra, providing invaluable experience to add to their resumes and affording cash awards to the winners,” said Alice Trindle, president of the Grande Ronde Symphony Association.
Mohlman, 14, is from Kennewick, Washington. She began playing piano at age 3 under the guidance of her mother. She said she “enjoys sharing her gift for music and volunteers as the choir pianist at her church and performs often with other family members.” She will be presenting “Intro. & Allegro Appassionato” by R. Schumann.
“This piece allows the audience to easily recognize the beauty and individuality of Schumann’s compositions, while showcasing the skill of the performer with beautiful orchestral accompaniment,” Banks said.
Mohlman’s grandparents live in La Grande and her grandmother is Julie Pettit, the concertmistress of the Grande Ronde Symphony.
Schafer, a violinist, is from College Place, Washington. She previously performed with the symphony as the young student award winner in 2015. She has continued her musical career by performing, teaching and composing. She recently recorded a CD of hymn arrangements titled “Be Still My Soul” with Rejoice Trio. She is pursuing an undergraduate degree in violin performance at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and will perform the “Violin Concerto No 3 in B Minor” by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns.
The concert will also feature the Fiddle Club and Grande Ronde ‘Re-Imagine’ Strings group.
“We are so excited to again perform with the Grande Ronde Symphony to showcase the progress the students have achieved over this school year and of course experience the sound of playing with a symphony orchestra,” said Carla Arnold, director of the La Grande School District’s Fiddle Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.