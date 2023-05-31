LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Music Association will present choir and band concerts in early June.
Both events are free to the public and open to all ages. Donations will be accepted.
The Grande Ronde Community Band will perform on Monday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. in McKenzie Theater at Eastern Oregon University. The band is under the direction of Russ Carpenter.
Grande Ronde Community Choir will present “Flashback: Jazz, Pop and Rock & Roll” on Thursday, June 8, 7:30 p.m. also in McKenzie Theater.
Mike Frasier directs the choir. Special guests Matt Cooper and EOU’s 45th Parallel, directed by Greg Johnson, will join the choir concert.
The concerts are sponsored by Allstate Insurance and Side A Brewing.
About
The Grande Ronde Music Association is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to providing musical opportunities to the community.
The association includes both a band and choir with members from La Grande, Baker City, North Powder and beyond.
Each group holds three concerts each year, and the performances are free to the public.
Members, from beginner to expert, range in age from high school to retirees. Membership fees are $50 for community members and $10 for students. Scholarships are available.
Join
The band meets Mondays from 7-9 p.m. and the choir meets Thursdays from 7-8:45 p.m., both in Loso Hall at EOU. For the current schedule, reach out via the Facebook page (search for Grande Ronde Music Association), or reach out to board president Anne March at annehmarch@gmail.com. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
