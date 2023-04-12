WALLOWA — Registration is now open for the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp, which is happening July 9-14 at Wallowa Elementary School.
“I’ve already had a good turnout,” Robyn Burns, co-director, said of registrations that opened March 1.
Burns would like to see at least 100 attendees to this camp, which started in 2005 and was held annually before a hiatus in 2020 and 2021.
The camp, which has a maximum capacity of about 115, is designed with a “multi-generation model.”
“Bring your family,” Burns said. “I’m really trying to give people tools to make music together. Then they can go home and take these tools into their communities.”
Registration is $220. Classes begin at 9 a.m. each day, and the musical opportunities continue throughout the afternoon and evening — it’s possible, Burns said, to have 12 hours of music every day.
“There is music happening in some form,” Burns said.
Camping is available on the grounds of Wallowa Elementary School, which this year will have showers. Also, the school now has air conditioning.
In addition to workshops, the camp includes three dances, an open mic talent show, and a performance by the instructors for the Courthouse Concert Series in Enterprise on July 13 at 5:30 p.m.
“That’s phenomenal,” Burns said.
While fiddle is the primary focus, the camp has opportunities to practice guitar, upright bass, square dance calling and musical theater.
Campers need to bring their own instruments. Luthiers will be onsite to help with issues, such as broken strings.
Instructors
Camp directors are Robyn and Mike Burns. Kelsey Juve is in charge of catering.
The faculty for this year’s Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp includes:
- Andy Emert, swing and bluegrass fiddle
- Alex MacLeod, old-time fiddle and square dance calling
- Emily Muller-Cary, basic adult fiddle
- Carla Arnold, kids fiddle
- Matt Bell, swing and bluegrass guitar
- Richard Melling, bluegrass and country guitar
- Duane Boyer, guitar boot camp
- Isaac Olson, old-time banjo
- Laura Morin, upright bass
- Amy Fairchild, mini-musical theater camp
Register
For more information, visit the website for the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, wvmusicalliance.org. Find the camp under the “Programs” tab.
