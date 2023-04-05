ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance continues the 17th season of Tunesmith Night, a showcase of original music, on Saturday, April 8.
The concert features songwriters sharing their original work in a round-robin format at the historic Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St.
The concert features MidLo, Carolyn Lochert and Janis Carper. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. No food or drink service provided, but attendees can bring refreshments.
MidLo
MidLo works, writes songs and lives in Wallowa County. While he prefers to strum his songs near the woodstove in his home he will sometimes venture out to play and sing for others.
Carolyn Lochert
Lochert’s music is heavily influenced by the likes of Etta James, Billie Holiday, Abbey Lincoln and Aretha Franklin, while Carper grew up on Patsy Cline, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt and Bonnie Raitt.
Janis Carper
Caroer is an award-winning songwriter, singer and guitarist who has a dozen recordings to her credit. Her music reflects her influences of artists such Bonnie Raitt, Rosanne Cash and Lucinda Williams.
Lochert and Carper have been performing as the duo Jezebel’s Mother for several years, and can often be found playing around Wallowa County and beyond.
