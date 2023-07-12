BAKER CITY — Alex Lockhart spent 10 years touring her music as Cumulus.
“I got to see the country in a really unique way,” she said.
These days, as she balances a full-time job, her shows may be fewer but her love of playing music has grown.
“I needed something else, and when I found something else, it put joy back into music,” she said. “To make music when I want, with my friends, that makes me feel good.”
She’ll take the stage on Sunday, July 16, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 6:45 p.m. with special guest Thad’s Basement Experience, a band comprised of Baker High School graduates who won a Battle of the Bands competition in June.
Tickets are $12 in advance at churchillbaker.com, or $18 at the door. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Lockhart’s musical life dates to high school, when she started writing songs and enjoyed attending concerts with her dad.
“The world I loved was live music,” she said.
She was shy, though, so her first foray into performance was learning to play the drums — in her living room, while her dad washed dishes.
“If you’ve ever had a kid learning an instrument … big shout out to my dad,” she said with a grin.
Then she attended a rock ‘n’ roll camp and found herself in a lead role.
“I ended up in a band with no singer — ‘OK, I’ll do it,’” she said.
She later volunteered as a band coach at the rock ‘n’ roll camp.
“Alternative music education is super important to me,” she said.
She’s toured as Cumulus since 2008, and released her first record in 2013. Her newest, “Something Brighter,” came out in October 2022.
She’s looking forward to playing at Churchill, where she’ll be joined by bandmate William Cremin.
“I like venues that have a community around them,” she said. “(People) may not know who’s playing but go anyway.”
