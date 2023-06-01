ENTERPRISE — For the 18th year, the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance will present the Courthouse Concert Series on the lawn of the Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St.
Every Thursday, local and regional musicians will play live from 5:30-7 p.m. Attendance is free.
The concert series features a broad range of musical genres, including classical, folk, jazz and rock. Sponsorship of the series includes the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition and City of Enterprise.
Anyone interested in being a sponsor is encouraged to email info@wvmusicalliance.org.
Music
The first concert will feature Tracy Spring and Jezebel’s Mother.
Spring, who lives in Bellingham, Washington, has won multiple regional awards for her singing and songwriting. Her style combines blues, swing, old R&B, jazz, and folk.
Jezebel’s Mother features songwriters Carolyn Lochert and Janis Carper who perform throughout the year in Wallowa County and beyond.
