RICHLAND — The Eagle Valley Grange Park will see three days full of music for the second annual Chautauqua Music Festival, May 19-21.
In addition to featured musicians on Friday and Saturday, the festival includes two workshops — basket weaving (11 a.m. Saturday) and harmonizing with John Lowell of Growling Old Men (noon Saturday). Space is limited, and participation is $10 each.
Adding the workshops will move the festival into a more traditional Chautauqua format, with educational components, said Sara Artley, one of the organizers.
“We want more poetry in the future, and more workshops,” she said.
The weekend will also includes demonstrations of Dutch oven cooking and mule packing.
“And we’re hoping to add more,” Artley said.
Vendors will be open all three days to offer art, crafts, food and beverages.
She said this year will feature a coffee cart, seafood, barbecue and Mexican food.
“We’re pretty excited about the food vendors,” she said.
The music starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, and continues into the evening. Saturday, May 20, features workshops in the morning and music from 2 p.m. to well after dark.
The festival closes Sunday, May 21, with a gospel jam.
Tickets
Tickets vary in price depending on how many days a listener wants to attend. Friday’s show is $15 adults, $8 ages 6-12, or a family pass for $45 (two adults and three children; $5 for each additional child). Saturday is $20 adults, $12 youth, or $64 for a family pass ($6 for additional children).
Tickets are available online at chautauquamusicfestival.com, or at The Squeaky Stirrup in Baker City, Sara’s Richland Cafe, Richland Feed and Seed and Halfway Feed and Seed. A weekend pass is $35.
