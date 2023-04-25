LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony Association’s next chamber concert series performance, titled “Bright Pipes & Sparkling Keys,” features Gretchen Longwell on organ and piano.
The concert happens Saturday, May 6, beginning at 7 p.m. at the La Grande United Methodist Church, 1612 Fourth St.
Tickets are $10 and available at Direct Music Source in La Grande, Betty’s Books in Baker City and online at GrandeRondeSymphony.org/Boxoffice.
Special pricing is available for families and groups — ask about “Grace Notes” by emailing grsymphony2@gmail.com
Longwell performed virtually on her historic piano during the chamber series concerts in 2021.
“We are so happy to now be able to present this live and in-person opportunity to hear Gretchen on both the incredible pipe organ and grand piano at the La Grande United Methodist Church,” said Alice Trindle, president of the organization. “It is simply a rare experience that a musician is so wonderfully gifted on these two keyboard instruments and to hear this within the walls of this historic church will be a real treat.”
Longwell has experience as a keyboard artist, collaborative pianist, educator and program builder. Currently, she teaches special education at Baker High School. Prior to this, she taught choral music for 18 years in the Nyssa, Ontario and Salem Keizer school districts.
She holds a D.M.A. in organ performance from the New England Conservatory of Music and an M.A. in choral conducting from the University of Iowa. She has performed throughout the United States and Europe.
The program for the “Bright Pipes & Sparkling Keys” concert will cover a diverse range music from classical pieces by Walther, JS Bach, Mozart, Brahms and the more contemporary pieces by Dett, a Black Canadian-American composer.
“Throw in a bit of jazz by Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins and the evening will conclude moving from lazy swing to the ruckus of the ‘Madog’ piece that will have you hanging on to your seat,” Trindle said.
