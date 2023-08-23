LA GRANDE — Side A Brewing’s summer concert series continues into the hot August nights, and this weekend brings two shows, both starting at 7:30 p.m. on the back patio, 1219 Washington St.
Parrott
Friday, Aug. 25, features Jenny Parrott, a Texas musician who is touring the Pacific Northwest this summer. Songwriting and collaboration are the core of Parrott’s practice, including writing workshops and monthly “femme jams.” She plays the guitar and omnichord, a modern version of the autoharp, and Gary Newcomb plays the electric guitar.
Following this performance, Parrott will play at the Courthouse Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 31, in Enterprise at the courthouse.
That show starts at 5:30 p.m. Then, they head to Hermit Fest, a music festival at Indian Creek Winery in Kuna, Idaho, and other locations in Boise.
To learn more, and hear samples of Parrott’s music, visit jennyparrott.com.
Standard Deviation
On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Side A stage welcomes Standard Deviation, a classic rock, country and blues band that has played cover tunes in the La Grande area since 2002.
John Evans (lead vocals, keyboards), Mike Gregory (bass, vocals) and Joel Goldstein (drums, vocals) have played in the band since 2002. Guitarist Jon White joined in 2009. The band has played at many venues across Eastern Oregon, including Ten Depot, the Fourth of July Celebration and Community Stadium, Echo Ridge Cellars, Hermiston Brewing and many local fundraisers.
To learn more visit facebook.com/standard.deviation.lg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.