BAKER CITY — Michael Palascak has appeared on stages across the country, performed his stand-up comedy on various late night television shows, and was a top five finalist for “Last Comic Standing.”
But when he comes to Baker City, his routine will be all new.
“It’s the newest material that isn’t on social media anywhere,” he said.
Palascak will perform on Thursday, May 11, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. The evening also features local band The Channel Cats.
Tickets are $18 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $25 at the door. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger who come with a paid adult.
A life of laughs
Palascak first saw a comedian when he was in second grade. As the middle child, he said he was always looking to make people laugh.
“I liked it when everybody was happy,” he said.
Some of the first advice he had as a stand-up comedian was to mine his own experiences for material.
“When you talk about your life, that’s something only you can do,” he said.
In one routine, which can be found on his social media pages, he talks about his time as a young quarterback for his high school football team.
They lost one game 84-0.
“I know what pain and failure felt like,” he said with a laugh, during an interview on April 18.
He tours most weeks from Wednesday through Sunday, then returns home to Los Angeles.
“The venues I like a lot are theaters supported by the town,” he said.
Social media provides a platform beyond his live shows, and his name spreads quickly when clips go viral.
During the pandemic, he continued to perform with shows via Zoom.
“You could see them laugh but couldn’t hear them — I imagined they were laughing really loud,” he said.
He said his shows are G-rated, but some of his material might not resonate with kids — such as living at home in your 20s, or the experience of being a parent.
“I started out clean because that’s how I was raised,” he said.
Find clips of his routines at michaelpalascak.com, Instagram and YouTube.
