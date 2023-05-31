BAKER CITY — Blitzen Trapper will play in Baker City for the first time ever on Saturday, June 3.
And when asked about the band’s name, front man Eric Earley doesn’t have an exact answer.
“There’s been a lot of stories over the last 10 years,” he said.
But his favorite to tell is that the name was inspired by a Christmas-themed Trapper Keeper he had a kid.
“I kept all my notes from my little girlfriend,” he said with a laugh.
For the show, doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 6:45 p.m. at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. Tickets are $22 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $30 at the door. Admission is free for age 15 and younger who attend with a paid adult.
Earley said his dad taught him how to play the guitar, and he also wrote stories when he was a kid.
Songwriting soon followed.
“I started writing songs at a young age,” he said.
Blitzen Trapper has recorded 10 full-length albums, and the newest, “Holy Smokes Future Jokes,” released in 2021.
“But we didn’t tour on it until a year and a half later,” he said.
The band has played around the world, but these days family and work keeps Earley closer to home for tours more likely to last a couple weeks.
“We just don’t play as much anymore,” he said.
Which makes his show in Baker City a unique chance to see the band and hear the sound that Earley describes as Americana, rock ‘n’ roll, country and indie rock.
To learn more about Blitzen Trapper and the newest album, visit blitzentrapper.net.
