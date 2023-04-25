BAKER CITY — Pine Fest, a music festival held every September in Halfway, will welcome Bag of Hammers for a concert fundraiser on Saturday, May 6, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St.
Pine Fest is seeking to counteract a major loss in ticket revenue in 2022 due to the online agent, Brown Paper Tickets, having financial trouble.
The festival is owed $4,350. Steve Backstrom, president of the festival’s sponsor Cornucopia Arts Council, filed a claim with the Better Business Bureau, but Brown Paper Tickets is no longer in service or returning calls.
The festival also lost $2,500 of in-person ticket revenue due to wildfire smoke that kept attendees away for the first night, Backstrom said.
This loss of nearly $7,000 has left Pine Fest’s financial situation “pretty precarious” for the 2023 event, he said.
Fundraiser
For the May 6 event, admission is $10 in advance at churchillbaker.com and eventbrite.com, or $15 at the door. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger with a paid adult. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the evening begins with a drum circle led by Jeff Jentzsch and Susan Kippes of Art Roamers.
Announcements start at 6:30 p.m., followed by Bag of Hammers featuring Luke McKern and Holly Sorensen, who use eight instruments and three loop stations to create their unique sound.
The event’s raffle includes African art donated by Art Roamers, an Advanced Elements inflatable kayak valued at more than $700, a custom-made clock by Bill Wilson of Wilson Cabinets, and art by regional artists.
The admission price includes one free raffle ticket. Additional tickets may be purchased for $2 each or 12 for $20.
Each raffle item will have a separate jar to collect tickets. Raffle winners will be drawn at 8:30 p.m. (you must be present to claim a prize). Drawings will also be held for Pine Fest t-shirts, baseball caps, beer glasses and more. These items will also be available to purchase.
All proceeds will support the 2023 Pine Fest, which is set for Sept. 8 and 9 at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds in Halfway. For more information, visit pinefest.org or check the festival’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.