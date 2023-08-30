HALFWAY — Pine Fest is back, bringing multiple bands for a two-day music festival at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds in Halfway.
The event is organized by the Cornucopia Arts Council, and is happening Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9.
Tickets for Friday are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Saturday tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Purchase tickets online at pinefest.org.
Entry is free for children age 12 and younger.
Tent ($10) and RV ($20) camping is available — for reservations, click the same link as for tickets.
In addition to the music, the event features an artisan market, as well as food and beverage vendors — MC Taco Bus, Hells Canyon Inn, VFW Post 7847, Cow Camp and Gypsy Java.
Friday music
Gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
Three groups will play the stage:
- Ben Burdick and Nicole Christensen: 4 p.m.; old jazz standards.
- Fox & Bones: 6 p.m.; Americana duo from Portland who has played several times at Churchill School.
- Bread & Circus: 8 p.m.; Boise-based boogie, rock and soul.
Saturday music
On Saturday, Sept. 9, gates open at 1 p.m. Featured acts are:
- Bad Penny Pleasuremakers: 2 p.m.; New Orleans-based duo who play ragtime, acoustic blues, country blues and traditional jazz from pre-World War II America.
- Sean Hatton Band: 4 p.m.; Boise-based Americana.
- Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters: 6 p.m.; Portland-based all-women band that plays rock, country and blues.
- Bag of Hammers: 8 p.m.; La Grande duo who layer sounds together in a “live looping” format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.