LA GRANDE — The back alley of Side A Brewing will again burst with sound this summer as the brewpub resumes the Side A-lley concert series.
Live music is planned nearly every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 2. The concerts start at 7:30 p.m. on the patio of the brewpub, 1219 Washington St.
“We have a pretty great variety of very talented artists this summer,” said Caiti Burke, marketing coordinator for Side A.
The concerts are free, and extra chairs will be set up on the patio for those who just want to listen.
“This community has done so much for this pub as far as continued support, so putting on events like this is our way of saying thank you,” Burke said.
This weekend will feature Chris Baron and the Two Secrets on Friday, June 9, and Hayley Lynn on Saturday, June 10.
Baron is based in Portland, when he’s not touring up and down the West Coast. His shows are all west of the Rocky Mountains, and he tends to schedule gigs in places he’d like to see or visit again.
Sometimes he plays solo, and sometimes as a band with the Two Secrets. He describes his sound as “funky folk.” When solo, he plays acoustic guitar and kick drum. A full band adds an upright bass, cello and drums.
For a full schedule of his shows, visit www.chrisbaronmusic.com.
Lynn’s first body of work “Bring on the Flames,” co-created with producer Kyle Devine, was performed to several sold out shows across the Northwest as well as placement in the Netflix Original shows “The Pier” and “Money Heist.” Since then, her music has been on ABC, the 700 Club and Big Ten Network.
Visit
Side A Brewing is located in the former La Grande Firehouse, and an attached space features historic firefighting equipment, photos and more.
The brewpub is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the pub stays open until 10 p.m. Hours are a bit shorter on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 4-9 p.m.
For more information, visit sideabeer.com or check the Facebook page.
