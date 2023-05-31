PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony’s 2022-2023 concert season comes to a heroic conclusion with “A Hero’s Life” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave.
The centerpiece of the concert is Richard Strauss’s massive tone poem “Ein Heldenleben.”
According to a press release, “Ein Heldenleben” is a late-Romantic/early-Modern work that chronicles a hero’s struggle between the individual and his outer and inner worlds, and the profundity of domestic love. For Stauss, “Ein Heldenleben” was a very personal and autobiographical work and it features quotations from other compositions in his oeuvre, including “Also sprach Zarathustra,” “Till Eulenspiegel,” “Don Quixote,” “Don Juan” and “Death and Transfiguration.”
The symphony will be directed by Maestro Beau Benson.
Also to be performed is African-American composer Quinn Mason’s “Inspiration! — Festive Overture,” a piece that is dedicated to the power of inspiration.
Mason (born 1996) is a composer and conductor based in Dallas, Texas. He currently serves as Artist in Residence of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. He also recently served as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Classical Roots composer in residence for 2022 (the youngest composer appointed to that role) and as KMFA radio station’s inaugural composer in residence.
According to OES, Mason has been described as “a brilliant composer just barely in his 20s who seems to make waves wherever he goes.” (Theater Jones) and “One of the most sought after young composers in the country” (Texas Monthly).
Thanks to support from the Pendleton Foundation Trust, free, floor-level general admission tickets to “A Hero’s Life” are available at partnering businesses and organizations in Pendleton. A complete list of partnering businesses/organizations who carry free tickets is available at OregonEastSymphony.org.
Reserved balcony and floor-level seats are available for purchase by calling 541-276-0320 or visiting OregonEast Symphony.org.
