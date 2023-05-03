A 715-page book is like a mountain peak.
It’s going to take some time to reach the summit, but oh what a view!
What better ways are you using time? Watching the spin cycle of cable TV news go round, no end of dirty laundry in sight? Arguing with complete strangers on Facebook? Dusting items in a storage unit, aka “clutter coffin”?
I thought I had once read “Sometimes a Great Notion” by Ken Kesey. Yet when I ventured to the local library to retrieve the book, arriving via the Sage Library System of Eastern Oregon, in this case from Crane Union High School, I about fainted. It’s 715 pages?
I must have only seen the movie. Otherwise, I would have literary post traumatic stress disorder.
What a movie it was — and book it is. The story is about the union-busting, highballing Stamper logging family who live in a fortress across the river from the highway about eight miles east of a coastal Oregon mill town. The only way to get to the fortress is by boat.
Themes of the story include self-reliance, sibling rivalry, jealousy and revenge.
If you’re easily offended, you might want to skip this book, which stays true to the racism and sexism of the early 1960s.
However, if you want to take a leap into a literary pool of glowing jukeboxes, $3 hotel rooms, telephone booths, transistor radios and cigarette vending machines in hospitals, this book is for you. Kesey is a master storyteller in this, his second novel. “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” also Oregon based, was his first.
A reader could get lost in the chin-high literary fern beds as Kesey switches narrators, sometimes as much as five times in a paragraph. But the effective tool is ahead of its time. It resembles today’s TV advertisements that flash from scene to scene every two to three seconds.
You, the reader, get to see, simultaneously, what villains and heroes are doing and thinking, even if they are miles apart.
The story is craftily told through the eyes of every character, even at one point a hound dog.
Kesey occasionally throws a gem of a phrase or sentence into the story, but they are never so bright as to interrupt the narrative flow.
The tale, not writing flourishes, is king here.
Snippets shine nonetheless. A union report on the strike action is “thorough to a gnat’s eyelash.” A man riding the bus is an “unshaven sack of odors.” The wife of a millworker is a “short, plump, ... pastry of a woman.”
The Stampers are in the crosshairs. The river is continually rising and threatening to wash away the compound. When not logging, the Stampers are forever trying to brace up the house to prevent it from sliding into a grave of dark, tidal waters.
The idle millworkers plot to stop the extended family’s attempt to fulfill log delivery to the Wakonda Pacific mill. All hell breaks loose. And in heavenly writing, Kesey reports the hellish details.
“Sometimes a Great Notion” is a rollicking ride into the darker side of human nature.
