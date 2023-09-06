Songwriter Kerry Grombacher coming to John Day
JOHN DAY — Award-winning western songwriter Kerry Grombacher will appear in concert at the John Day United Methodist Church, 126 NW Canton St., at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Grombacher’s contemporary folk and western songs paint vivid portraits and tell fascinating stories that are set in the landscape he travels. His songs about the region include “Along the John Day River,” which is rooted in his experiences fighting forest fires on the Malheur National Forest in the early 1970s.
A dessert reception will follow the concert. There is no charge for the Sept. 13 concert, although donations will be accepted for the Juniper Arts Council scholarship fund.
The concert is sponsored by the Juniper Arts Council, a nonprofit established in 1991 to promote the arts, arts education and cultural heritage in Grant County. The all-volunteer council helps bring arts opportunities to local schools, and has sponsored youth-oriented community programs.
Rehearsals start soon for holiday concert
PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony invites all singers in the community to join its Chorale for its annual Holiday Music Festival. This year, the Chorale will join the Symphony in performing Handel’s “Messiah’’ at the Vert Auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 10, and at the Hermiston High School Auditorium on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
Weekly chorale rehearsals begin Monday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. at the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church, 201 SW Dorion Ave. Auditions to join are not required and vocal scores are available to borrow.
For more information about the Chorale or the Holiday Music Festival, visit www.OregonEastSymphony.org or contact the office at 541-276-0320/info@oregonEastSymphony.org.
Pine Fest brings two days of music to Halfway
HALFWAY — Pine Fest is bringing multiple bands for a music festival at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds in Halfway on Friday, Sept. 8 (3 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 9 (1 p.m.).
Tickets for Friday are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Saturday tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Purchase tickets online at pinefest.org. Entry is free for children ages 12 and younger.
Tent ($10) and RV ($20) camping is available — for reservations, click the same link as for tickets.
In addition to the music, the event features an artisan market, as well as food and beverage vendors.
Friday’s music includes Ben Burdick and Nicole Christensen, Fox & Bones, and Bread & Circus. Saturday features Bad Penny Pleasuremakers, Sean Hatton Band, Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters and Bag of Hammers.
For details, visit pinefest.org.
Final weekend to see ‘13’
ELGIN — Elgin Opera House wraps up performances of the coming-of-age story “13” with an all-teen cast at the Jewel Theater, 831 Alder St.
The plot follows 12-year-old Evan Goldman as he adjusts to moving from New York City to small-town Indiana after his parents’ divorce.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, and 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Tickets are $18 and available at www.elginoperahouse.com.
Animal rescue hosts yard sale
HERMISTON — For an opportunity to find treasures and provide support to Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue, head to the nonprofit organization’s yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 645 E. Sunset Drive.
Money raised from the event will benefit animals in need of veterinary care. Also, recyclable cans and bottles will be accepted during the yard sale.
The Hermiston-based animal rescue provides care for sick, injured and abandoned animals. For more information about Fuzz Ball, search www.fuzzballrescue.com or email fuzzballrescue@gmail.com.
Next Chapter holds events for book lovers
HERMISTON — The Next Chapter Bookstore is turning the page with a pair of upcoming events for adults.
Angela Pursel and Alexis McCarthy are teaming up with Tammy Speelman at Neighbor Dudes Tap House for the Boozy Book Fair. People can enjoy a cold brew while browsing a selection of books and games on Saturday, Sept. 9, 5-9 p.m. at Neighbor Dudes, 405 N. First St., Suite 104, located in the Radelco Building.
And from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, adults are invited for an evening of fun during Grown-Up Game Night in the bookstore at Talery Plaza, 1000 S. Highway 395, Suite C. Featuring cards and board games, the entry fee is $5 per person. In addition to snacks and an opportunity to try out in-store demos, participants will receive a 15% discount on all game purchases.
For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3kEDobQ. For questions, call 541-667-7080.
Block party celebrates La Grande
LA GRANDE — The 28th annual Celebrate La Grande — an end-of-summer block party — is happening Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Riverside Park.
This annual event offers free hot dogs, chips, bottled water and ice cream. Also featured will be live music by Standard Deviation, activities for children, and display tables for nonprofit organizations.
For updates, check “Celebrate La Grande” on Facebook.
Event highlights suicide awareness
HERMISTON — As part of National Suicide Prevention Month, Hope for Hermiston will include an honor walk, remembrance wall, information booths and children’s activities.
The free event is Saturday, Sept. 9, 9-11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 NW 11th St. To honor loved ones lost to suicide, people are invited to bring a photo to post on the remembrance wall.
While participation is free, those planning to attend are asked to register via bit.ly/3qQm9qX. For questions, email Kimberly Rill, kim.rill@umatillaelectric.com.
Brew Fest is happening Sept. 9
ENTERPRISE — Terminal Gravity’s second Brew Fest is Saturday, Sept. 9, 2-10 p.m. at the pub, 803 SE School St. The theme is “Gears and Beers.”
Admission is $42 for ages 21 and older, $20 for ages 13-20, and free for ages 12 and younger. Purchase tickets in advance at terminalgravitybrewing.com/brewfest.
Entry includes access to the beer garden (for ages 21 and older), as well as live music, food vendors, competitions and activities. Admission includes a commemorative tasting mug and four drink tickets. One drink ticket is good for a 4-ounce pour, and two drink tickets is good for a full 12-ounce mug.
The festival features a full roster of musicians. Here’s the schedule:
- 2 p.m.: Bart Budwig Solo
- 3:15 p.m.: Elwood
- 4:45 p.m.: Napster Disaster
- 6 p.m.: Nick Delffs
- 8 p.m.: Mr. Vale’s Math Class
Outlaw musicians to sizzle Electric Sundown
PENDLETON — Billed as an outlaw show, a trio of musicians will ride into the Round-Up City and take the stage at Electric Sundown.
The show is Wednesday, Sept. 13, 9 p.m. in The Stag Bar, 14 SE Third St. There is no cover charge.
Performers include Casper Allen, a Denver songwriter and country-blues performer with Texas roots; Danno Simpson, a Texas-bred country artist from Colorado; and Ruckus in the Boonies founder Dog Bite Harris from Heppner.
For more information, search www.facebook.com/theelectricsundown or call 541-429-4151.
See ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in Baker City
BAKER CITY — Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre will present a youth production of “Beauty and the Beast” Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 15-17.
Shows are at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the theater, 2101 Main St. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 EORT members and $5 students. Opening night special is $8. Purchase tickets at easternoregonregionaltheatre.com, by calling 541-523-9652, or at the door.
The cast features Justin Wolfe, Candace Peterson, Jordan Wolfe, Marquesa Peterson, Grace Radabah, Ainsley Schuette, Riley Schuette, Obsidian Adams, Jace Carroll, Cody Carroll, Hazel Crowell, Avery Ellis, Finley Ellis, Kate Loennig, Aislynn Cook, Zoey Arritola, Casey Walden, Amelia Walden, Dinah Walden, Regina Luna, Allana Haven and Thonee Chandler.
Grange hosts monthly breakfast
JOSEPH — The Hurricane Creek Grange will have the monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 9, 7-11 a.m.
The grange is located at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Breakfast includes pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. The requested donation is $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.