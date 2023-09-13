Wine walk has a harvest theme
BAKER CITY — Baker City Downtown’s wine walk, themed “Harvest Hop” is Thursday, Sept. 21, 5-7 p.m. Start at Hatch, 2019 Main St., to pick up a wine glass for $12 and a map of participating businesses. D’Club L’Eveque will play at Royal Artisan.
A portion of the proceeds will support the Powder River Music Revue.
Fiddle shows set for September, November
EASTERN OREGON — The Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers have three more shows scheduled this fall.
The group will gather at the Rockwall Grange, 71562 Middle Road in Elgin, on Saturday, Sept. 16, for dinner at 5 p.m. and the music starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $5, $4 for association members or free for ages 12 and younger. Dinner is a baked potato bar for $10.
The next weekend finds the fiddlers in Baker City at Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St., on Saturday, Sept. 23. Supper starts at 4 p.m. and the music gets going at 5 p.m. Again, admission is $5, or $4 for association members, and a small fee for the meal.
The final fiddle show will be Saturday, Nov. 4, in Wallowa County.
Association members receive a monthly publication titled “Rosin Dust,” which includes news from each county and a schedule of shows. Anyone can be a member, whether as a musician or those who simply enjoy the music.
Memberships are $15 per household. To become a member, send payment to Joan Gray, 78671 Rudder Lane, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Oktoberfest happening at Sels’ Brewery
CANYON CITY — The Whiskey Gulch Gang is opening Sels’ Brewery one more time this year for an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Doors open at 3 p.m., and minors will be permitted until 6 p.m.
The event features live music by The James Gang, and traditional German beer and food.
There will also be games: hammerschlagen, a stein holding contest, dry pretzel eating contest and an award for best dressed.
Community band, choir starts soon
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Community Band and Choir will restart soon, and new members are welcome to join.
The band will begin meeting on Monday, Sept. 25, in Groth Hall at Eastern Oregon University. Rehearsals are Mondays from 7-9 p.m. All ability levels are welcome.
The choir will begin meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, in Loso Hall at EOU. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 8-8:45 p.m. Singers of all parts are needed.
Both groups have a membership fee of $50 individuals, $75 for families, or $10 for high school students. EOU students can register and attend for credit. Scholarships are available.
Pendleton Round-Up continues this week
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up is underway with performances at 1:15 p.m. daily through Saturday, Sept. 16.
Also, the Westward Ho! Parade, a completely non-motorized parade with historic and creative entries, begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
Additional events include the Junior American Indian Beauty Contest in Roy Raley Park at 10 a.m. Thursday, the American Indian Beauty Contest for adults at 9 a.m. Friday on Main Street, and the Happy Canyon Indian Pageant and Wild West Show in the Happy Canyon Arena at 7:45 p.m. each night.
Buy tickets for most Pendleton Round-Up events at pendletonroundup.com.
Wallowa Valley Festival of the Arts opens Sept. 15
JOSEPH — The Wallowa Valley Festival of the Arts kicks off its 41st event showcasing 105 art pieces by 51 artists with an opening reception at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $25 at josephy.org.
Art will include paintings, photography, sculpture, printmaking and more. All art pieces are for sale. In addition to the opening reception, the festival includes an En Plein Air Competition, silent auction, live music and a quick draw. Music on Friday night will be provided by Janis Carper and Carolyn Lockhart. Music for Saturday night will be provided by the Local Yokles.
An art walk is planned for Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon to 4 p.m., and the afternoon also features a quick draw event from 1-4 p.m. at the Mt. Joseph Lodge Garden and Grounds.
Kick up your heels at contra dance
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music invites people to kick up their heels during an old-time contra dance. The event is Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. at the Timberrib, 84847 Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
Squares and other dances also are featured. No experience is needed, as local callers will offer instruction. Live music is provided by the Wednesday Night Band.
The cost is $5 or $3 for WWFAM members. Participants are invited to bring finger foods to share. For more information, email htostby@gmail.com, call 541-938-7403 or visit bit.ly/3CG0CEf.
An evening of jazz coming to Joseph
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., will present an evening of jazz with the Dan Schauffler Trio on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 7-9 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance at josephy.org or at the center. Admission at the door will be $20.
According to a press release, Schauffler will present a repertoire of jazz favorites, surprise arrangements and original compositions. He draws inspiration from his tutelage under jazz legends at City College in New York City, including John Lewis from the Modern Jazz Quartet and Lee Konitz, who played alongside Miles Davis.
Schauffler was a key member of the acclaimed World Beat band The Crazy 8’s, twice earning him a prestigious induction into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.
Northwest guitarist Chuck Everett, a member of the Portland variety band Pressure Point, will join Schauffler, along with upright bassist and luthier Pete Lampfe.
See ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in Baker City
BAKER CITY — Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre will present a youth production of “Beauty and the Beast” Sept. 15-17.
Shows are at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the theater, 2101 Main St. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 EORT members and $5 students. Opening night special is $8. Purchase tickets at easternoregonregionaltheatre.com, by calling 541-523-9652, or at the door.
The cast features Justin Wolfe, Candace Peterson, Jordan Wolfe, Marquesa Peterson, Grace Radabah, Ainsley Schuette, Riley Schuette, Obsidian Adams, Jace Carroll, Cody Carroll, Hazel Crowell, Avery Ellis, Finley Ellis, Kate Loennig, Aislynn Cook, Zoey Arritola, Casey Walden, Amelia Walden, Dinah Walden, Regina Luna, Allana Haven and Thonee Chandler.
Hermiston facility hosts senior breakfast
HERMISTON — Guardian Angel Homes is inviting the community to join them for the Senior Citizen Pancake Breakfast. The meal is Friday, Sept. 15, 7-9 a.m. at 540 NW 12th St.
The cost is $3 for singles or $5 for a couple. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, breakfast meat and a beverage. For questions, call 541-564-9070.
Sign up for a class at Painted Sky
JOHN DAY — Painted Sky Center for the Arts has several multi-session classes coming up, as well as one-day painting events. For details, or to register, visit paintedskycenter.com. Here’s a look at the schedule:
- A Storytelling Space to Be Strange: A Writer’s Meetup and Workshop: This free weekly gathering for storytellers begins Tuesday, Sept. 19, and meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. through November.
- Colorful Donkey: Saturday, Sept. 23, 1-3:30 p.m. All supplies are provided in this painting class with Angel Carpenter. Cost is $36 members, $40 nonmembers.
- Beginner and Intermediate Wheel Throwing: Learn the basics of throwing on the wheel, or learn more advanced techniques. There are four sessions on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m., starting Sept. 30. Cost is $216 members, $240 nonmembers.
Salvation Army plans ladies’ event
PENDLETON — Grab your gal pals and participate in craft workshops, enjoy light refreshments and place bids during a purse auction at Ladies Day Out in Pendleton.
Hosted by The Salvation Army Women’s Ministry, the event is Saturday, Sept. 30, 2-5:30 p.m. at 150 SE Emigrant Ave. Tickets are $20 at the door. It’s open to ages 16 and older.
A variety of workshops are featured, including diamond art key chains, pumpkin wreaths, leather coin purses and the basics of painting. Pre-registration for specific classes is encouraged.
For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3sKZTj1. For questions, call 541-276-3369.
Eli Howard plays HQ Sept. 22
LA GRANDE — Eli Howard and the Greater Good play a show Friday, Sept. 22, at HQ, 112 Depot St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. For information, visit lagrandehq.com/tickets.
Howard has shared the stage with the Steel Woods, Whiskey Myers, Shane Smith and the Saints and William Clark Green. The band’s new single “Wildfire” is gaining popularity on Spotify.
Celebrate Oktoberfest and support the arts
BAKER CITY — Plans are underway for the fifth annual Oktoberfest fundraiser for Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, happening Sept. 23 at the Baker Event Center, 2600 East St.
First, an Oktoberfest “Autumn-obile” car show will be held from noon to 5 p.m. to support the Baker splash pad project. Register from 10 a.m. to noon ($20).
This year’s main event is a bit different — there will be a cover charge ($15 in advance or $20 at the door) and then food and drinks can be purchased with tokens ($2 each). Food includes bratwurst and hot pretzels by Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort and kettle corn from Celtic Cauldron. Drink options are Barley Brown’s, Copper Belt Winery and the Rustic Nail mobile bar with mixed drinks and soft drinks.
Also, the silent auction is live online and continues through Sept. 24. To purchase Oktoberfest tickets or to bid, visit the website https://onecau.se/23oktoberfest.
For more information, call 541-523-5369 or email ginger@crossroads-arts.org.
