Talbott Brothers to perform at Power House
WALLA WALLA — An alternative-indie-pop duo will perform at Power House Theatre. The Talbott Brothers will take the stage on Friday, May 12, 7 p.m. at 111 N. Sixth Ave. Also, special guest Fox & Bones will perform.
Featuring Tyler and Nicholas Talbott, the brothers combine honest songwriting with down-to-earth messages. In 2019, Rolling Stone named their hit single “Run No More” one of the “Top 10 Songs to Hear Now.”
Reserved seats are $35. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3HfZPMT or call 509-529-6500. For more about the duo, search www.thetalbottbrothers.com.
Oldies Night salutes hits of ’76
MILTON-FREEWATER — Tunes from the bicentennial year of 1976 are featured during the upcoming Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater. The event is Saturday, May 6, 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St.
According to BJ the DJ, Diana Ross was the most popular pop music artist that year, and 527 songs made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart. During the free event, people will hear the hits of the Bay City Rollers, the Bee Gees, Elton John and dozens of others.
For more information, contact Bob Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com or 541-938-7028.
May Day blooms in Lexington
LEXINGTON — The military, past and present, is the focus of the third annual May Day celebration in Lexington.
Flowers & Flags is Saturday, May 6. The festivities begin with a fireman’s breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Other activities include a 5K walk/run (9 a.m.), craft bazaar (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), parade (11 a.m.) veteran speaker (noon) and live music with Tony Buckman (12:20-4:30 p.m.).
A cornhole tournament starts at 1 p.m.; entry is $20 per team. Other activities throughout the afternoon feature a cruz-in, kids’ activities, food trucks, raffles and a cake walk.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3V0k3Q5. For questions, contact lexington.oregon@gmail.com or 541-989-8515.
Race season gears up in Hermiston
HERMISTON — The Sprint Car Pavement Crown will hit the Hermiston Raceway on Saturday, May 13.
The event features racing by the West Coast Vintage Sprints, Washington Midget Association, Midway Legends, Pro 4 Trucks and Bombers. The gates open at 4 p.m. and the racing starts at 6 p.m. The raceway is located at 81236 N. Highway 395.
Tickets range from $12 to $20 or a family pass is $65. Also, Speedy’s Grill offers a variety of food, beverages and raceway swag.
Advance tickets are available via www.hermistonraceway.com. For questions, call 509-845-5510.
Street fair happening May 5 in John Day
JOHN DAY — A street fair is happening Friday, May 5, starting at 3 p.m. at Southwest Canton and Main streets. Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. This event is sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
Learn how to write dialogue in online class
Jensen Heike will lead an online workshop titled “When Characters Talk: Writing Dialogue” through Fishtrap.
There are three workshop sessions — May 9, 16 and 23 — from 5-6:30 p.m. Registration is $150 or $135 for Fishtrappers. Register at fishtrap.org.
In this workshop students will examine excerpts of conversations between characters in varied relationships (romantic, familial, friend, foe and more) to consider how dialogue functions successfully in both fiction and nonfiction stories, and determine techniques for writing authentic dialogue.
Buckhorn Saloon celebrates anniversary
CONDON — The Buckhorn Saloon is pulling out all the stops in celebration of its anniversary.
Located inside Hotel Condon, which is featured on the National Register of Historic Places, the bar will hold the third annual Cinco de Mayo anniversary party on Friday, May 5 at 202 S. Main St. They are doubling up for happy hour from 4-6 p.m. and Zac Grooms will perform at 7 p.m.
There is no cover charge. And the evening will offer drink specials.
For more information, contact info@buckhornsaloon.com, 541-384-4227 or search www.thebuckhornsaloon.com.
Annual quilt show happening May 5-6
JOHN DAY — The 22nd annual Grant County Quilt Show, presented by the Grant County Piecemakers Quilting Guild, is set for May 5 and 6 at the Grant County Fairgrounds’ Trowbridge Pavilion. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $3 per person for both days, or $5 for two people. There will be a special section of patriotic quilts made for veterans, various vendors, food options, demonstrations, raffles for a quilt and basket and door prizes.
On Sunday, May 7, Ersela Dehiya and Karen Hinton of The Shiny Thimble will lead a workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $30, which includes the quilt pattern and a soup lunch.
Blues guitarist Terry Robb to play at Great Pacific
PENDLETON — Acoustic blues master Terry Robb will perform Friday, May 5, at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Company, 403 SE Main St., starting at 6 p.m.
There is no admission charge.
Robb, hailed as a blues guitar virtuoso and one of the finest acoustic guitarists on the international scene, took home the Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar so many times that the Cascade Blues Association finally attached his name to the trophy permanently.
Robb has toured the country with Buddy Guy, Steve Miller, Robin Trower and John Fahey, appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, played at Portland Trail Blazers games and collaborated with the Oregon Symphony. He’s released 15 albums and his work is featured in Hollywood films, documentaries and biographies. For more information, visit www.terryrobb.com.
Hermiston art festival seeks entries
HERMISTON — The 2023 Art Festival is seeking artists. Presented by the Hermiston Downtown District, the event is June 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held in Main Street businesses and outside on Festival Street.
Open to professional artists from throughout the region, all two- and three-dimensional media is eligible.
Cash prizes range from $250 to $50.
The registration fee is $25 and can be mailed/taken to Lucky Endz Gifts, 239 E. Main St. For more information or a registration form, visit bit.ly/3L8wPaq.
In addition, there is a special class for kindergarten through 12th grade students. Five awards of $20 each will be presented to student artists. Student artists should email Mary Corp via mary.corp@oregonstate.edu.
Arlington rodeo rides in for 75th year
ARLINGTON — Queen Leilani Weiser invites everyone to attend the 75th annual Arlington Jackpot Rodeo.
The event includes a parade on Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m., followed by the queen’s luncheon at the Gilliam County Fire Hall. Also, there is a cowboy breakfast on Sunday, May 7, 7-10 a.m. at the Masonic Hall.
Rodeo action kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Rodeo tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for kids 12 and under, or two-day tickets for $9 and $6, respectively.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3GUo7vt. For questions about the queen’s luncheon, contact arlingtonjackpotqueen@gmail.com or 541-626-1950. For more about the rodeo, call 256-438-0572.
Bag of Hammers headlines Pine Fest fundraiser
BAKER CITY — Pine Fest, a music festival held every September in Halfway, will welcome Bag of Hammers for a concert fundraiser on Saturday, May 6, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St.
Admission is $10 in advance at churchillbaker.com and eventbrite.com, or $15 at the door. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger with a paid adult. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The evening begins with a drum circle, a raffle and music by Bag of Hammers around 6:30 p.m. The admission price includes one free raffle ticket. Additional tickets may be purchased for $2 each or 12 for $20.
All proceeds will support the 2023 Pine Fest, which is set for Sept. 8 and 9 at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds in Halfway. For more information, visit pinefest.org or check the festival’s Facebook page.
Hermiston seeks vendors for spring bazaar
HERMISTON — There is still time for local crafters and vendors to join the Spring Bazaar in Hermiston. The event is Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be held at two locations — the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, and the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 NE Second St.
Contact Hermiston Parks and Recreation — regular space is $50 and limited larger space is $100 — to reserve vendor space. Either stop by the community center or call 541-667-5018. For more information, visit bit.ly/3M6QtG8.
Nonprofit group revives ‘dam run’
UMATILLA — The recently formed Hermiston Historical and Cultural Society is taking over a past event that features running or walking along the Columbia River and McNary Dam.
The inaugural Dam Good Run is Saturday, May 13. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the starting gun goes off at 9 a.m. Offering both a 5K and 10K race, it starts at West Park, located ½ mile west of the fish viewing room. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers for each gender in each race.
Registration is $30 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K. Kids 13 and under are free. They can register with a parent or guardian on the morning of the race.
The Hermiston Historical and Cultural Society is a nonprofit group dedicated to establishing a center to preserve the city’s history. For more information, email info@hermistonmuseum.org.
To register for the Dam Good Run, visit bit.ly/3HhmmZe. The site also includes course descriptions.
Grande Ronde Symphony’s chamber concert is May 6
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony Association’s next chamber concert series performance, titled “Bright Pipes & Sparkling Keys,” features Gretchen Longwell on organ and piano.
The concert happens Saturday, May 6, beginning at 7 p.m. at the La Grande United Methodist Church, 1612 Fourth St.
Tickets are $10 and available at Direct Music Source in La Grande, Betty’s Books in Baker City and online at GrandeRonde Symphony.org/Boxoffice.
Junior Show highlights youth activities
MILTON-FREEWATER — From raising animals, fiber arts and cooking to horticulture, photography and natural sciences, the work and talents of area youths is showcased during the Milton-Freewater Junior Show.
A youth dance is Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. And the always popular Animal Dress-Up Parade is Sunday, May 14, 8:30 a.m., followed by the awards program at 9 a.m. The Jr. Show Livestock Sale follows at noon. For a full schedule, visit bit.ly/3LdKVYt.
There is no admission charge to attend the Milton-Freewater Junior Show. For more information, email mfjrshow@gmail.com.
