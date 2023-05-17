Events raise money for cystic fibrosis
HERMISTON — A pair of weekend events will help raise money and awareness for cystic fibrosis.
The Eastern Oregon Bearded Villains are hosting the third annual Beard Competition Fundraiser Friday, May 19. Registration is 3-5 p.m. with the contest starting at 6 p.m. Entry is $25. Six contest categories, including “build-a-beard,” allow anyone to participate by creating their own beard.
Zac Grooms will provide live music. Thirsty Nellie’s is hosting a mobile bar and other vendors will offer food and beverages. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event for a chance to win prizes.
Proceeds will be donated to the 10th annual Breath of Life Foundation fundraiser. It’s Saturday, May 20, 5:30 p.m. at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielson St. Tickets are $15.
Kids 8 and under are free. Dinner, beer and wine will be available for purchase. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3HkbfPk.
The donation from the beard competition is in honor of Jessica Brown-Grooms of Hermiston, who was diagnosed with the disease when she was 18 months old.
Monthly wine walk happening May 18
BAKER CITY — Baker City Downtown’s wine walk is set for Thursday, May 18, 5-7 p.m. It begins at Hatch, 2019 Main St., where participants can get a wine glass and map for $12.
This month’s theme is May Mimosas.
BlueMountaineers monthly dance is May 20
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers end-of-the-month dance is happening Saturday, May 20, 6-9 p.m. at the La Grande Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St. Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening features a finger food potluck.
Church presents New Legacy Project May 19
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Nazarene Church, 109 18th St., will welcome New Legacy Project from Nashville, presented by Rick Price Ministries, on Friday, May 19, 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this nondenominational event. Admission is free.
Grange plans flea market May 20
LOSTINE — A flea market is planned for Saturday, May 20, at the South Fork Grange. This includes a seed and plant swap and sale, rummage sale and picnic lunch of pulled pork and coleslaw. To reserve a table, call Kathy at 541-398-0765.
Grape & Grain returns to John Day May 19
JOHN DAY — The Grape & Grain festival returns Friday, May 19, to the Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion, 411 NW Bridge St.
This is the second-annual event hosted by the Grant County Chamber of Commerce. It is for ages 21 and older.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For couples, the price is $45 in advance or $50 at the door. Purchase tickets at the Grant County Chamber office, 301 W. Main St., or at the event.
Each ticket is good for a wine or beer glass and 20 tokens to use for tastings of drinks and food. Music will be provided by the James Gang Band.
Revival features Christian rock, rap
PENDLETON — Christian music and inspirational guest speakers will participate in a revival event in Pendleton.
Featuring music and guest speakers from Breakthrough Church and RRR Ministries, the faith-based gathering kicks off Friday, May 19, 4-7 p.m. at Roy Raley Park Ice Rink, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. It continues Saturday, May 20, noon to 7 p.m. and concludes on Sunday, May 21, noon to 5 p.m.
The music features Christian rock and rap. In addition to sharing about the love of Christ, guest speakers will present an anti-drug and anti-gang message.
People are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. For more information, call Leanne Frank at 509-654-4431.
Duel in the Desert races into Hermiston
HERMISTON — Power City Prolates, Tri-State Hobby Stocks, Street Stocks and Midway Legends, and Hermiston Bombers & Hornets are hitting the pavement on Memorial Day weekend.
The Duel in the Desert is Saturday, May 27 at Hermiston Raceway, 81236 N. Highway 395. The gates open at 4 p.m. and the racing starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets range from $12 to $20 or a family pass is $65. Also, Speedy’s Grill offers a variety of food, beverages and raceway souvenirs. Advance tickets are available via www.hermistonraceway.com. For questions, call 509-845-5510.
Oregon Humanities screening set for May 23
LA GRANDE — Oregon Humanities will host “Consider This: Redrawing Borders” on Tuesday, May 23, 6:30 p.m. at HQ, 112 Depot St. Admission is free.
The guests for this event are Matt McCaw, spokesperson for the Greater Idaho movement; Alexander Baretich, a proponent of Cascadian bioregionalism and designer of the “Doug” flag; and Carina Miller, chair of the Columbia River Gorge Commission and a research analyst with Warm Springs Community Action Team.
This program is part of Oregon Humanities’ 2023 Consider This series on people, place, and power.
Books, bees, art and more at the library
HERMISTON — Children in grades three to six can head to the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., to learn about pollinators during a program on Saturday, May 20, starting at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will learn about bees and how pollination works. The program is hosted by Andrea Mann, an OSU Extension Service volunteer.
On Saturday, May 27, youth and adults can join a miniature painting course for beginners. The youth class is at 10 a.m., and adults begin at 2 p.m. Participants will learn the fundamentals of dry brushing miniature figurines.
‘Hootenanny and Shoo-fly Pie Social’ supports music
ENTERPRISE — The eighth-annual Hootenanny and Shoo-fly Pie Social returns as the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance’s spring fundraiser.
The event starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. Admission is $10. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
The theme of this year’s social is “Happy Trails” featuring an all-star cast of local performers in a variety of musical styles.
Performers featured at the Hootenanny include Jimmy Bivens, The Burns Family, Janis Carper, June Colony and Mike Straw, Amy Fairchild & Family, Ted Hays, The Local Yokels, Carolyn Lochert, MidLo, Sara Miller and Mike Hale, Nick Porter, Heidi Muller and Bob Webb, Laura Skovlin, Teresa Smergut, Trilby Shirley and Alyssa Werst Daggett. Attendees can sample donated pies for $1 per slice, and then vote for their favorite dessert. (Or bring your best pie and try to win a prize.)
There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
To sign up to donate a homemade pie, call Carolyn Lochert at 541-398-1089.
For more information, call the Music Alliance at 541-426-3390 or email info@wvmusicalliance.org.
Join writer-in-residence on May 19
ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap will present an evening of storytelling, poetry and performance on Friday, May 19, with this spring’s writer-in-residence, Sarah Hennessey.
The gathering starts at 7 p.m. at Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St. Admission is free.
Hennessey, a Nimíipuu/Nez Perce artist, will be joined by special guests, including participants from her improvisation workshop, as well as students from some of the Wallowa County classrooms she visited during her five-week residency. From mid-April to mid-May, she taught in Wallowa County schools, lead an improv acting workshop, and spent time writing inspired by the landscape of her Nimíipuu/Nez Perce homeland. Her work has been published in literary journals such as Yellow Medicine Review and Pork Belly Press. Her first short play Weet’u Naqaacnim ‘iceyeeye’ (Not My Grandmother’s Coyote) was featured in Lewis-Clark State College’s Humanifest in spring 2021.
Fishtrap’s Writer-in-Residence program is sponsored in part by Kokanee Inn and Oregon Arts Commission.
Pendleton Men’s Chorus presents concert May 18
PENDLETON — After a four-year hiatus, the Pendleton Men’s Chorus will resume its annual spring concert on Thursday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. in the Pendleton High School auditorium.
Tickets are $10 and available in advance at Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 SW Court Ave., or at the door. Children who attend must be 4 years of age or older.
This year’s concert is an eclectic mix of music spanning the 10th to the 21st centuries. It includes sacred and secular music, American folk and world folk music and music from the Broadway stage. Among this year’s selections are “All the Things You Are” by Jerome Kern, “They call the Wind Maria” from “Paint Your Wagon” and an Alice Parker and Robert Shaw arrangement of “Vive L’Amour.” The small ensemble of the Pendleton Men’s Chorus, Dúlamán, will also perform.
For more information, call Mayclin at 541-276-4540.
Ag-Timber parade rolls into Island City May 19
ISLAND CITY — The 2023 Ag-Timber Parade is Friday, May 19. Entries line up at 5 p.m. on D Street in Island City, and the parade starts at 6 p.m.
This year’s grand marshal is Hagedorn Logging. The parade is sponsored by Oregon Women in Timber. Each year draws 75 to 100 entries, and awards will be given for the best entries in agriculture, timber, commercial and grand marshal’s choice.
‘The Brothers Booth’ runs through May 21 in Elgin
ELGIN — “The Brothers Booth,” an original play written by Grant Turner, is playing at the Jewel Theater. It is paired with “Shakespearean Sonnets,” performed in the Hale Turner Little Theatre.
Both theaters are in the same building, 831 Alder St.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20. A matinee begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21. Tickets are $18 and available at www.elginoperahouse.com.
Kiwanis kickoff beer/wine festival
MILTON-FREEWATER — More than two dozen beers, wines and ciders from brewers and vintners from across the region are featured during the Kiwanis Summer Kickoff Beer and Wine Fest.
The family-friendly event is Saturday, May 20, 4-9 p.m. at Yantis Park, 200 DeHaven St. Tickets are $10 for non-drinkers and $30 for those who intend on partaking in adult beverages — admission includes a souvenir sampling glass and five drink tickets.
In its second year, the event also offers people an opportunity to indulge in an abundance of food offered by local food vendors — including Smokin’ Bandits BBQ, Notorious P.I.E. (wood-fired pizza), and Stay A-round Donuts and Fry Pies. People can also enjoy lawn games and live music by Coyote Kings and SkyDogs.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3LJpGxW.
Power House celebrates 12th year with special show
WALLA WALLA — A unique multimedia extravaganza is featured during the 12-year anniversary at Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
A tribute to the era of silent films, Tango del Cielo features a fusion of Latin music traditions, including flamenco, tango and jazz, with creative lighting, film art, sound and other effects. It includes award-winning dancers and musicians from across the globe.
The event is Friday, May 20, 7 p.m. Reserved seats are $35-$45 for adults and $20 for students. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3HfZPMT or call 509-529-6500.
Buy tickets now for ballet performances
PENDLETON — Pendleton Ballet Theatre will present two ballets during Memorial Day weekend: Agnes de Mille’s “Rodeo” and the best of “Beauty and the Beast.” Tickets will grant access to both performances.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. May 25, 7 p.m. May 26, and 2 p.m. May 27 in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College.
Tickets will be pre-sold on Friday, May 19, from 4-8 p.m. at the studio, 427 S. Main St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.
Ticket purchases are cash or check only. Find more about Pendleton Ballet Theatre at www.facebook.com/ pendletonballettheatre/.
Learn about a new trail-with-rail project
ELGIN — After more than a decade of planning work, the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, the nonprofit establishing a 63-mile, nonmotorized trail-with-rail alongside the railroad tracks between Elgin and Joseph in Northeastern Oregon, will break ground on the project’s first trailhead with a public celebration in Elgin on Saturday, May 20.
The event starts at noon at the Elgin Train Depot and will include complimentary lunch and beverages, project updates and pedal-powered railbike tours of a short section of the railroad corridor along the Grande Ronde River out of town where the initial trail segment will be built. The trailhead, located on a .27-acre parcel of city-owned land directly across from the Elgin Train Depot, will also serve as a pocket park for the City of Elgin.
People interested in attending the groundbreaking should RSVP via email to info@josephbranchtrail.org.
“We are excited to finally see the very first trailhead taking shape, and we’re grateful to the City of Elgin for its tremendous support,” said Gregg Kleiner, project coordinator of the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium. “Ultimately, this will be a safe, accessible community asset that offers local residents of all ages and abilities an easy way to get healthy outdoor recreation — from walking and bicycling, to horseback riding.”
People are encouraged to bring shovels and gloves to the May 20 event so everyone can help break ground at the city-owned lot where construction of the trailhead will begin later this spring, and help do some cleanup along the tracks near town.
KANGA plans concert in Baker City
BAKER CITY — KANGA, a musician and producer from Los Angeles, will perform Sunday, May 28, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets $12 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $18 at the door.
Echo PTO gears up for annual car show
ECHO — There’s still plenty of time to spiff up your vehicle to enter the Echo Car Show & Concert. A fundraiser organized by the Echo Parent-Teacher Organization, the event is Saturday, May 27, in downtown Echo. Vehicle check-in begins at 8 a.m.
All makes and models can enter. Regular registration is $25 or $5 for students. Special trophies created by industrial arts students will be awarded at 3 p.m.
Other activities throughout the day include crafts and vendors in the park, food booths and raffle items. Standard Deviation will crank up familiar favorites, classic blues, rock and country during a free concert from 5-8 p.m. at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielson St.
For more information or to register in advance, visit bit.ly/3ntt4Vu. For questions, call 541-376-8436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.