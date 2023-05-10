Spring dance recital is Friday, May 12
LA GRANDE — Beckie’s Studio of Dance will present its annual spring recital on Friday, May 12, 6 p.m. at La Grande High School, 708 K Ave. Admission is by donation.
The performance, titled “Dance is Essential,” features 50 students from ages 3½ to adult. Dancers will perform ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, acro/tumble and modern styles of dance.
The dance studio, lead by Beckie Thompson-Hendrickson, has been training dancers for 43 years. Additional studio teachers are Alexa Yohannan, Betsy Carson, Heather Watson, Donovan Durfee, Shylinn Varney and Jordan Archuletta. Heidi Simonis will also join the recital.
Breakfast, bazaar happening May 13
JOSEPH — The Hurricane Creek Grange will offer breakfast (the Grange men will be cooking) on Saturday, May 13, 7-11 a.m. The requested donation is $10.
Also on Saturday, a bazaar — the last one until October — will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The grange is located at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane.
Pendleton Men’s Chorus presents concert May 18
PENDLETON — After a four-year hiatus, the Pendleton Men’s Chorus will resume its annual spring concert on Thursday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. in the Pendleton High School auditorium.
Tickets are $10 and available in advance at Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 SW Court Ave., or at the door. Children who attend must be 4 years of age or older.
This year’s concert is an eclectic mix of music spanning the 10th to the 21st centuries. It includes sacred and secular music, American folk and world folk music and music from the Broadway stage. Among this year’s selections are “All the Things You Are” by Jerome Kern, “They call the Wind Maria” from “Paint Your Wagon” and an Alice Parker and Robert Shaw arrangement of “Vive L’Amour.” The small ensemble of the Pendleton Men’s Chorus, Dúlamán, will also perform.
Vocal soloists for the evening’s concert will be Harper Jones, Jacob Gau, Greg Alexander, Bob Pfeiffer, Matt Henry, Steve Muller, Chris Leonard, Nick Leonard, Murray Dunlap, Jacob Try, Gary Ferguson and Gabriel Elder. Instrumental soloists are cellist George Winter and flautist Cathy Muller.
Bill Mayclin is the conductor of the Pendleton Men’s Chorus. Steve Muller is assistant conductor and Ruth Winter is the accompanist.
For more information, call Mayclin at 541-276-4540.
Pioneer of Idaho Centennial Trail to give talk
ENTERPRISE — Syd Tate, who pioneered what became the Idaho Centennial Trail, will give a talk on Friday, May 12, 6 p.m. at the Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St.
Tate will recount his trail breaking journey, and the 2006 Idaho Public Television account will be screened.
Fiddle show to raise money for stained glass work
UNION — The Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers will play a benefit concert on Saturday, May 13 to help raise funds for the restoration of stained glass windows at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St.
The show starts at 5 p.m. Cost is $5, or $4 for members of the association. Entry is free for ages 12 and younger. Food will be available.
Join a virtual artist talk on May 16
JOSEPH — Mike Lawrence will give a virtual artist talk on Tuesday, May 16, from noon to 1 p.m. Listeners can join at the Josephy Center, 403 N. Main St., or join through the Zoom link at josephy.org.
Lawrence is an author-illustrator of fiction and nonfiction graphic novels, including the Star Scouts series for First Second. He has also illustrated a middle grade novel.
He attended Enterprise High School from 1995-1998. He is a former student of Gary Wishart, and will be included in the upcoming Josephy Center exhibit “Wishart.”
Echo Car Show revs up May 27
ECHO — The annual Memorial Day weekend Echo Car Show is gearing up for a full day of fun.
Organized by the Echo Parent Teacher Organization, the event is Saturday, May 27, in downtown Echo. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. In addition to hot rods and classics, all vehicle makes and models can enter.
Prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m., including special trophies created by industrial arts students. Regular vehicle registration is $25. Students can enter for $5.
A fun run will be held in the morning — additional details will be available as the event nears. Afternoon activities include vendors and crafts in the park, food booths and wine tasting.
The evening will crescendo with a free concert from 5-8 p.m. at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielson St. Standard Deviation of La Grande will perform everything from familiar favorites and rock to classic blues and country.
For more information and to register in advance, visit bit.ly/3ntt4Vu. For questions, call 541-376-8436.
Hospital auxiliary plans gift, bake sale
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is having a Mother’s Day plant, gift and bake sale on Thursday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the hospital gift shop, 601 Medical Parkway.
All proceeds go to healthcare-related scholarships.
Enter a beard contest and help raise money
HERMISTON — An event to celebrate facial hair and raise money for cystic fibrosis awareness is coming to Hermiston on Friday, May 19, sponsored by the Eastern Oregon Bearded Villains.
Proceeds will be donated to the 10th annual Breath of Life fundraiser for cystic fibrosis awareness on Saturday, May 20 at Echo Ridge Cellars. Rachelle Reed said the donation from the beard competition is in honor of Jessica Brown-Grooms. The Hermiston woman was diagnosed with the disease when she was 18 months old.
The event starts at 6 p.m. on Festival Street in Hermiston, Main and Second streets. Registration starts at 3 p.m. and continues until 5 p.m. Entry is $25. There are six categories, including “Build-A-Beard.”
Live music will be provided by Zac Grooms. Thirsty Nellie’s will set up a mobile bar, and other vendors will offer items and food. Reed said there are also restaurants nearby.
A variety of items will be raffled and tickets can be purchased during the event. Any individuals or businesses that would like to donate raffle prizes can contact Reed at 541-720-2069.
‘The Brothers Booth’ runs through May in Elgin
ELGIN — “The Brothers Booth,” an original play written by Grant Turner, is playing Fridays and Saturdays through May 21 at the Jewel Theater. It is paired with “Shakespearean Sonnets,” performed in the Hale Turner Little Theatre.
Both theaters are in the same building, 831 Alder St.
Evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays begin at 7:30 p.m., and matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays begin at 2:30 p.m. See the show May 12-14 and May 19-21.
Tickets are $18 and available at www.elginoperahouse.com.
Bazaars spring into Hermiston May 13
HERMISTON — Crafters and vendors will sell their wares during the Spring Bazaar in Hermiston. The event is Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be held at two locations — the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, and the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 NE Second St.
For more information, call Hermiston Parks and Recreation at 541-667-5018 or visit bit.ly/3M6QtG8.
Junior Show highlights youth activities
MILTON-FREEWATER — From raising animals, fiber arts and cooking to horticulture, photography and natural sciences, the work and talents of area youths is showcased during the Milton-Freewater Junior Show.
A youth dance is Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. And the always popular Animal Dress-Up Parade is Sunday, May 14, 8:30 a.m., followed by the awards program at 9 a.m. The Jr. Show Livestock Sale follows at noon. For a full schedule, visit bit.ly/3LdKVYt.
There is no admission charge to attend the Milton-Freewater Junior Show. For more information, email mfjrshow@gmail.com.
Talbott Brothers to perform at Power House
WALLA WALLA — An alternative-indie-pop duo will perform at Power House Theatre. The Talbott Brothers will take the stage on Friday, May 12, 7 p.m. at 111 N. Sixth Ave. Also, special guest Fox & Bones will perform.
Featuring Tyler and Nicholas Talbott, the brothers combine honest songwriting with down-to-earth messages. In 2019, Rolling Stone named their hit single “Run No More” one of the “Top 10 Songs to Hear Now.”
Reserved seats are $35. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3HfZPMT or call 509-529-6500. For more about the duo, search www.thetalbottbrothers.com.
Nonprofit group revives ‘dam run’
UMATILLA — The Hermiston Historical and Cultural Society is taking over a past event that features running or walking along the Columbia River and McNary Dam.
The inaugural Dam Good Run is Saturday, May 13. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the starting gun goes off at 9 a.m. Offering both a 5K and 10K race, it starts at West Park, located ½ mile west of the fish viewing room. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers for each gender in each race.
Registration is $30 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K. Kids 13 and under are free. They can register with a parent or guardian on the morning of the race.
To register for the Dam Good Run, visit bit.ly/3HhmmZe. The site also includes course descriptions.
Race season gears up in Hermiston
HERMISTON — The Sprint Car Pavement Crown will hit the Hermiston Raceway on Saturday, May 13.
The event features racing by the West Coast Vintage Sprints, Washington Midget Association, Midway Legends, Pro 4 Trucks and Bombers. The gates open at 4 p.m. and the racing starts at 6 p.m. The raceway is located at 81236 N. Highway 395.
Tickets range from $12 to $20 or a family pass is $65. Also, Speedy’s Grill offers a variety of food, beverages and raceway swag.
Advance tickets are available via www.hermistonraceway.com. For questions, call 509-845-5510.
FFA chapters bloom with plant sales
UMATILLA COUNTY — With spring in the air, now is the perfect time to get plants while providing support to several FFA chapters in Umatilla County.
Held at the greenhouse at each school, the sales feature a variety of flowers, vegetables and hanging baskets. Inventory is subject to supplies on hand.
The Hermiston FFA sale is May 12-13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 600 S. First St. To order in advance for quick pick-up, visit bit.ly/3Hsqeqk.
The Pendleton Chapter plant sale is Friday, May 12, 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m. to noon at 1800 N.W. Carden Ave. For more information, visit bit.ly/40ULJqN.
And the following week, Echo will hold its sale on Friday, May 19, 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, May 21; 1-6 p.m. For questions, call 541-376-8436.
